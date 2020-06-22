Global Airlines Leverage AI, Machine Learning and Blockchain to Save Costs and Generate New Revenues, Says Frost & Sullivan

"Despite the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the industry, airlines are increasingly focusing on adopting next-generation digital solutions such as mobility, machine learning (ML), Big Data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify cost-saving and revenue-generating opportunities," said Abhilash Varkey Abraham, Aerospace & Defense Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, a few major airlines have already committed to migrating their entire IT infrastructure to the cloud over the next 3-5 years and this trend is likely to continue and grow, mainly among low-cost carriers."

Abraham added: "From a regional airline IT market perspective, North American airlines were the highest revenue contributor in 2019 and are expected to remain so during the forecast period. Further, APAC is expected to be the key growth engine over the medium and long terms."

With global airlines losing $25 billion due to disruptions in operations and with 50% of them addressable via digital solutions, a huge opportunity exists for IT suppliers to innovate and expand their portfolio. Market opportunities include:

Real-time data analytics with an interactive display/graphical user interfaces (GUI) will have higher penetration in the medium term, which will serve as a growth opportunity for suppliers.

with an interactive display/graphical user interfaces (GUI) will have higher penetration in the medium term, which will serve as a growth opportunity for suppliers. With airlines embracing the capabilities of next-gen technologies such as AI and ML , solution providers are encouraged to integrate these technologies into their solutions.

, solution providers are encouraged to integrate these technologies into their solutions. Vendors are encouraged to develop solutions to solve airlines' disruption pain points, especially in the areas of passenger re-accommodation and compensation .

. Adopting Big Data platforms can streamline the operations of airlines, reducing cost and time.

