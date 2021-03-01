Global Airport Baggage Handling Market Report 2020-2025: Provision of End-to-End Solutions to Present New Growth Opportunities
The "Global Airport Baggage Handling Market, 2021 - Process Automation Post Pandemic to Drive Marginal Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total airport baggage handling market was worth $5,402 million in 2019 and, considering the impact of Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5% through 2025.
This study covers the global market and provides a 6-year forecast from 2020 to 2025.
The airport baggage handling market is poised for automation which will improve passenger experience and the efficiency of baggage handling operations of airports.
This research covers the baggage handling systems (check-in conveyors, baggage screening, sorting, makeup & reclaim) along with the baggage management system (baggage reconciliation, tracking, tracing, and messages). The baggage handling system accounts for 87.7% of the market share. It is expected that the demand for baggage management system will increase at a higher pace as airports and airlines are focusing more on reduction in mishandling of baggage. This will not only increase the passenger experience and process efficiency but also help in reducing the wasted with regard to payment for mishandled baggage.
The demand for new baggage handling systems will largely come from the Asia-Pacific region due to the increase in greenfield airports from countries like China and India, whereas the demand from upgrades and retrofits of older baggage handling system will majorly be seen in North America and Europe.
Major airports across the globe have reached their maximum capacity and are facing capacity constraints. A large number of congested airports are in the process of expansion or have long-term plans to expand their infrastructure. Major airports are also focusing on digital transformation which will help them to improve their process efficiency. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a liquidity crisis at airports, which in turn has halted expansion plans and forced airports to realign their digitalization journey.
The pandemic has severely lessened passenger traffic at airports, reducing congestion, but health regulatory guidelines such as social distancing and contactless travel will strain capacity even amidst such reduced traffic. This offers an opportunity for baggage handling providers to deliver innovative solutions as per the requirements of airports. These solutions will not only help improve process efficiency but will also enhance passenger experience and ensure the maintenance of high standards of health and safety.
Leading vendors in the airport baggage handling market are pivoting their focus on providing end-to-end baggage handling solutions by integrating technologies like IoT, RFID, robotics, and blockchain, and in delivering them as a complete package which includes service contracts.
The market leaders are also partnering with start-ups and better understanding key technologies which will aid them to provide a complete portfolio of baggage handling solutions. Additionally, new entrants are bringing innovations and utilizing new technologies to enable better efficiency with regards to reducing baggage mishandling. In the coming years, at airports, their focus will be majorly on the process automation, more passengers will be using the self-bag drop which will become an integrated part baggage handling system.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the size and state of the market? What is the impact of COVID-19 on the baggage handling market? What are the market drivers and restraints?
- How will market and technology trends impact airport baggage handling?
- Who are the key vendors in the market and how well are they positioned with respect to their peers?
- Who are the recent start-ups in the market? How is M&A activity shaping the market?
- What are the major growth opportunity areas in technology by region and airport?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Airport Baggage Handling Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Baggage Handling
- Airport Baggage Handling - Scope of Analysis
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Airport Baggage Handling - Segmentation
- Airport Baggage Handling - Segmentation by Region
- Revenue Share by Industry Vertical
- Airport Baggage Handling Process Flowchart
- Flow Chart of Airport Baggage Handling System
- Flow Chart of Airport Baggage Management System
- Key Competitors for Airport Baggage Handling
- Key Growth Metrics for Airport Baggage Handling
- Growth Drivers for Airport Baggage Handling
- Growth Driver Analysis for Airport Baggage Handling
- Growth Restraints for Airport Baggage Handling
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Airport Baggage Handling
- Forecast Assumptions - Airport Baggage Handling
- Revenue Forecast - Airport Baggage Handling
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Airport Baggage Handling
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Airport Baggage Handling
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Tier - Airport Baggage Handling
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Airport Baggage Handling
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Airport Baggage Handling
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Airport Baggage Handling
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Tier - Airport Baggage Handling
- Competitive Environment - Airport Baggage Handling
- Revenue Share - Airport Baggage Handling
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
3. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- COVID-19 Impact on Passenger Traffic
- COVID-19 Impact on Airports and Airlines
- COVID-19 Impact - Ongoing/Future Developments
4. Key Market Trends
- Growing Demand Leading to Infrastructure Constraints
- Digitalization of Airports
5. Key Technology Trends
- RFID and IoT
- Blockchain
- Robotics
6. Profiles of Key Vendors and Start-ups
- Competitor Profile - Beumer
- Competitor Profile - Daifuku
- Competitor Profile - Siemens Logistics
- Competitor Profile - Vanderlande
- Recent Start-ups in Airport Baggage Handling
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Baggage Handling: Africa
- Key Growth Metrics for Airport Baggage Handling - Africa
- Revenue Forecast for Airport Baggage Handling - Africa
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Tier for Airport Baggage Handling - Africa
- Forecast Analysis for Airport Baggage Handling - Africa
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Baggage Handling: Asia-Pacific
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Baggage Handling: Europe
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Baggage Handling: Latin America
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Baggage Handling: Middle East
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Baggage Handling: North America
13. Growth Opportunity Universe - Airport Baggage Handling
- Growth Opportunity 1: High Focus on Baggage Process Automation
14. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Alstef
- Beumer
- Collins Aerospace
- Daifuku
- Pteris Global
- Rapiscan
- Siemens Logistics
- SITA
- Smiths Detection
- Vanderlande
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o2x8gd
