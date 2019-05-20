Global Airport Car Rental Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2019

DUBLIN, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Car Rental Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airport car rental market is expected to reach an estimated $49.1 billion by 2023, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2023.

Trends, opportunities and forecast in airport car rental market to 2023 by traveler (business, leisure and other), by vehicle (economy car, compact car, luxury car, SUV's, and others), by booking (on-line and off-line), by transmission (manual and automatic), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

The future of the global airport car rental market looks promising with opportunities in business and leisure travelers. The major drivers for this market are increasing air travel, high volume of domestic and international tourism, and a rising level of disposable income.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the airport car rental industry, include increasing adaptation of electric vehicle and integration of IoT to provide value added services, such as booking, passenger safety, and assistance.

The report forecasts that the economy car will remain the largest vehicle type used for car rental over the forecast period due to its low cost rental and easy availability.

Within the global airport car rental industry, the leisure traveler is expected to remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the rise in air travel and increasing domestic tourism.

North America is expected to remain the largest region mainly due to an increase in the volume of inbound and outbound tourists, and rising awareness for car sharing. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing air passenger traffic, rising disposable income, and construction of new airports.

Some of the airport car rental companies profiled in this report include Enterprise Rent A Car, Hertz Global Holdings, Avis Budget, Europcar, Uber, Sixt, Localiza Rent a Car, Ichinen Holdings, Redcap Tour, Empresas Tattersall, and Warisan.

Some of the features of Airport Car Rental Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global airport car rental market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Global airport car rental market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global airport car rental market size by various customer, transmission, vehicle, and booking in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global airport car rental market size by various customer, transmission, vehicle, and booking in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global airport car rental market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global airport car rental market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of airport car rental in the global airport car rental market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of airport car rental in the global airport car rental market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of airport car rental in the global airport car rental market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of airport car rental in the global airport car rental market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Market Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Airport Car Rental Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Airport Car Rental Market by Transmission Type

3.3.1: Automatic Transmission

3.3.2: Manual Transmission

3.4: Global Airport Car Rental Market by Customer

3.4.1: Business

3.4.2: Leisure

3.4.3: Others

3.5: Global Airport Car Rental Market by Vehicle Type

3.5.1: Luxury Cars

3.5.2: Compact Cars

3.5.3: Economy Cars

3.5.4: Sports Utility Vehicles

3.5.5: Others

3.6: Global Airport Car Rental Market by Booking Type

3.6.1: On-Line Bookings

3.6.2: Off-Line Bookings



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Airport Car Rental Market by Region

4.2: North American Airport Car Rental Market

4.2.1: North American Airport Car Rental Market by Vehicle Type

4.2.2: North American Airport Car Rental Market by Booking Type

4.2.3: North American Airport Car Rental Market by Customer Type

4.2.4: North American Airport Car Rental Market by Transmission Type

4.3: European Airport Car Rental Market

4.4: APAC Airport Car Rental Market

4.5: ROW Airport Car Rental Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Service Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Airport Car Rental Market by Region

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Airport Car Rental Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Airport Car Rental Market by Booking Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Airport Car Rental Market by Transmission Type

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Airport Car Rental Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Service Launches

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Airport Car Rental Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Airport Car Rental Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Enterprise Rent-A-Car

7.2: Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

7.3: Avis Budget Group Inc.

7.4: Europcar Groupe S.A

7.5: Sixt SE

7.6: Localiza Rent a Car SA

7.7: ICHINEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

7.8: Redcap Tour Co., Ltd.

7.9: Empresas Tattersall SA

7.10: Warisan TC Holdings Berhad



