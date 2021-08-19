Global Airport Information Systems Market is Expected to Grow by $ 1.66 Bn- ADB SAFEGATE, Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth
Aug 19, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Information Systems Market by Function and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The airport information systems market is poised to grow by USD 1.66 billion between 2021-2025.
The construction of new airports and modernization of existing airport infrastructure is notably driving the airport information systems market growth, although factors such as high costs associated with the adoption of airport information systems may impede market growth. This airport information systems market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
COVID-19 is expected to have Negative and Inferior impact on market growth. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show At Par growth.
China and Japan are the key markets for airport information systems market in APAC. 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Increase in air passenger traffic has been identified as one of the chief factors that will drive the airport information systems market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Know About the Key Opportunities and Growth of Airport Information Systems Market in Aerospace & Defense Industry
https://www.technavio.com/report/airport-information-systems-market-industry-analysis
The airport information systems market is segmented by function (AOCC and DCS) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
The airport information systems market share growth by the AOCC segment has been significant.
The airport information systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
- Construction of new airports and modernization of existing airport infrastructure
- Increase in air passenger traffic
- Development of smart airports
Market Challenges
- High costs associated with the adoption of airport information systems
- Lack of skilled resources to design and operate advanced airport information systems
- Issues related to management of data and its security
Companies Mentioned
- ADB SAFEGATE
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- INFORM GmbH
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NEC Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- SITA
- Thales Group
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Aerobridge Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The aerobridge market has the potential to grow by USD 261.16 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Aircraft Hangar Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The aircraft hangar market has the potential to grow by USD 1.04 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Function
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70713
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article