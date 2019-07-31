Global Airport Lighting Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

DUBLIN, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Lighting - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Airport Lighting market worldwide is projected to grow by US$307.4 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 6.7%

Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Runway Lighting Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.2%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$392.9 Million by the year 2025, Runway Lighting Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$29.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.

In Japan, Runway Lighting Systems will reach a market size of US$23.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$76.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Competitors identified in this market include



ADB Safegate BVBA ( Belgium )

) Astronics Corporation ( USA )

) atg airports limited (UK)

Avlite Systems ( Australia )

) Carmanah Technologies Corporation ( Canada )

) Eaton Corporation ( USA )

) General Electric Company ( USA )

) Honeywell International, Inc. ( USA )

) Induperm A/S ( Denmark )

) Philips Lighting ( USA )

) vosla GmbH ( Germany )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jr1jgx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

