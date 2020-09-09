Global Airport Privatization Practices

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airport privatization has been, for many years, a topic of debate in the aviation industry.With 2 completely different approaches or views of airports, North America and Europe have established regulations and guidelines toward the development of their air transportation networks.







The rest of the planet either aligned with one of these visions or adapted some practices of each model.Privatization can occur in the form of management or ownership or both, and involves several areas such as landside or airside operations, real estate business, and business ventures outside the airport scope.Each public authority classifies its airport's main purpose and proceeds in accordance with its objectives. Sometimes, privatization benefits the community and the business as a whole; at other times, a lot of work and negotiations are needed to attain that balance.Relevant discussions in this study include:

• Airports' call to action based on growth opportunities

• COVID-19's impact and opportunities

• Privatization benefits and obligations

• Best business practices for airport joint ventures

• Airports' new income schemesWho Will Benefit From This Study?

• Airport authorities

• Public transportation administrations or ministries

• Airport holding groups

• Airport managers

• Researchers

• EntrepreneursThe study attempts to provide the reader with a clear definition of airport privatization models and options, as well as the benefits that should arise from this type of joint ventures. It aims to clarify airport objectives from a public and a private perspective, and how the merging of public and private sectors could benefit entire communities. The importance of having a coordinated acquisition procedure with valid advisors is crucial for the balance of public bids. These ventures, if well executed, will create different growth opportunities inside and outside the airports' scope of operations. The study also identifies crucial operations in the airport environment and the importance of maintaining quality standards in terms of safety and security.COVID-19 has brought about many changes, and some of them have not yet been realized. The study provides initial guidance and opportunities in areas in which the pandemic will disrupt the industry.



