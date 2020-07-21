Global Airport Privatization Practices Research Report 2020 - Disruption of COVID-19 and Post-Pandemic Growth Opportunities
COVID-19 has brought about many changes, and some of them have not yet been realized. The study provides initial guidance and opportunities in areas in which the pandemic will disrupt the industry.
Airport privatization has been, for many years, a topic of debate in the aviation industry. With 2 completely different approaches or views of airports, North America and Europe have established regulations and guidelines toward the development of their air transportation networks. The rest of the planet either aligned with one of these visions or adapted some practices of each model.
Privatization can occur in the form of management or ownership or both and involves several areas such as landside or airside operations, real estate business, and business ventures outside the airport scope.
Each public authority classifies its airport's main purpose and proceeds in accordance with its objectives. Sometimes, privatization benefits the community and the business as a whole; at other times, a lot of work and negotiations are needed to attain that balance.
Relevant discussions in this study include:
- Airports' call to action based on growth opportunities
- COVID-19's impact and opportunities
- Privatization benefits and obligations
- Best business practices for airport joint ventures
- Airports' new income schemes
The study attempts to provide the reader with a clear definition of airport privatization models and options, as well as the benefits that should arise from this type of joint venture. It aims to clarify airport objectives from a public and a private perspective, and how the merging of public and private sectors could benefit entire communities.
The importance of having a coordinated acquisition procedure with valid advisors is crucial for the balance of public bids. These ventures, if well-executed, will create different growth opportunities inside and outside the airports' scope of operations.
The study also identifies crucial operations in the airport environment and the importance of maintaining quality standards in terms of safety and security.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the different airport management and ownership models?
- What are the benefits of airport joint ventures?
- Where are the downsides of implementing ineffective management and acquisition processes?
- What does the global airport ownership environment look like?
- What is the future vision and what are the improvements in airport management that will drive growth after COVID-19?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- COVID-19 Note
Key Questions this Study will Answer
- 5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for Airport Operators
- JV Growth Opportunities for Public Authorities
- JV Growth Opportunities for Private Owners or Management Firms
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
- Growth Environment - Market Overview
Airport Operators and Management Firms Landscape
- Airport Revenue Sources and Categories
- Drivers and Restraints
- Drivers and Restraints Post COVID-19
3. Airport Privatization Models
- Airport Privatization Models - Global
- Airport Privatization Models - North America Vs Europe
- Global Airports Ranking - Public Vs Private
- Airport Privatization Models - Ownership Definitions
- Airport Privatization Models - Management Definitions
- Ownership Model - SWOT Analysis
- Management Model - SWOT Analysis
- Key Questions
- Best Practices
4. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Trends/Factors Impacting the Airport Privatization Market
- Top Predictions for Airport Operators
5. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
6. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Privatizing Terminal Management
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Leveraging Passenger Growth
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Revenue from Non-airport Activities
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Airport Expansion Outline
7. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Promote Airport Views and Advantages
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Unique Airport Features
8. Technology and IP - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 7 - Terminals Total Digitalization
- Growth Opportunity 8 - Integration of Airport Modules
- Key Takeaways
