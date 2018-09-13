Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market 2018-2023 with Profiles of Harris, Thales, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Co, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman & Indra

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global airport surveillance radar market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

An airport surveillance radar system is a system which is used at airports to identify and exhibit the position of an airplane in aerospace around airports. It is used to monitor air traffic around the airport. This system controls traffic inside a radius of 30 to 50 nautical miles (56 to 93 km) of the air terminal and can detect and track aircraft at altitudes less than 25,000 feet.

The system of surveillance radar system contains two systems; the primary and secondary surveillance radar. The primary system is capable of detecting the aircraft position by microwaves reflected back to the reception equipment from the aircraft's surface whereas the secondary surveillance system questions the transponders of aircraft and transmit a signal back containing the airplane's ID and elevation which is shown on the radar screen.

The screen also displays positions of aircraft and at large airports, multiple screens in an operation room are deployed in order to monitor air traffic by establishing a communication with aircraft pilots by radio. These systems are also essential to alert the aircraft and direct it safely around from undesired clutter such as rain, severe weather or hazardous conditions.

Market Outlook

The data of airport surveillance radar systems can be shown in systems such as Common Automated Radar Terminal System (CARTS), Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (STARS) and Automated Radar Terminal System (ARTS). It is essential to make planes land safely, but it is equally important to make their journey safe. GCA scanning pencil beams were replaced by ILS, in a similar fashion, enhanced radars which have faster scan rates and large coverage areas replaced GCA surveillance radars. The global market for airport surveillance radar systems is being driven chiefly by the rapid increase in air traffic.

As the companies are expanding their operations in other countries and producing goods and services for the global market, there has been a surge in the aur traffice over the past decade. Moreover, the growing need for security is also driving the demand for airport surveillance radar systes. This system can notify if any trespasser tries to get an access and can alert the officials to take some action.

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are

Harris Corporation

Thales Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Indra

