Global Airport Waste Management Analysis Report 2022: Sustainable Materials and Practices to Build the Green Airports of the Future

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airport Waste Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service tracks the current state of the global airport waste management market to understand airports' strategies to transform into zero-waste spaces; in addition, it explores leading global airports' best practices for waste management. Regional-level initiatives and regulations are also examined as these factors facilitate accurate market sizing and forecasting.
The study period runs from 2022 to 2030 and the base year is 2021. Airport waste management and sustainability strategies and investments are analyzed, and the market is segmented by 6 key regions and 5 airport tiers based on annual passenger traffic.
In recent years, the focus on sustainability has increased, which has led to global, regional, and country-level emission and waste tracking across industries and stakeholders. Airports and regulators have set waste management benchmarks, and they are pursuing several strategies to reach these goals.
Airlines are also investing in projects that will make their operations greener. Extensive collaboration among these stakeholders will ensure that the waste management standards of the overall aviation industry are enhanced.
Key Issues Addressed
- How does waste management operate in an airport? Who are the key stakeholders and what are their key responsibilities?
- What is a zero-waste airport? Is there demand from airports to achieve this goal?
- What are the market drivers and restraints that are instrumental in airports' investments in waste management and sustainability efforts?
- Which important start-ups are developing niche solutions?
- What are the major growth opportunity areas for global airports segmented by relevant regions and airport tiers?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Airport Waste Management Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Geographic Segmentation
- Airport Waste Management Segments
- Key Growth Metrics
- Airport Waste Management Participants
- Airport Waste Management Ecosystem
- Airport Waste Management Ecosystem - Value Chain
- Airport Waste Ecosystem - Responsibilities
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Outsourcing versus In-house Market Share
- Market Share by Airport Tier
- Market Share Analysis by Airport Tier
- Airport - Green Future
- Airport Waste - Regulations
- Airport Waste Management - Best Practices
- Airport Sustainability - Notable Start-ups
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Africa
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier
- Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - The Middle East
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier
- Forecast Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier
- Forecast Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Innovation and Next-generation Technology to Optimize Energy Utilization and Waste Processing
- Growth Opportunity 2: Roadmap for Zero-waste Airports to Reduce the Significant Negative Environmental Impact
- Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Materials and Practices to Build the Green Airports of the Future
10. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82l2cn
