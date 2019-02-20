Global AirServices, LLC has Completed MRO New Generation Expansion on Power Generation and Hydraulic Components Capability

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AirServices LLC, a Miami FL, USA MRO service provider for commercial aircraft accessory components is pleased to announce the completion of our Power Generation and Hydraulic Components new generation facility expansion.

IDG / Power Generation TEST STAND HYD New Generation Test Stand

In an ongoing effort to keep pace with new technologies that the aerospace industry is heading and to maintain our uncompromised support to our clientele portfolio; Global AirServices has been upgraded with new state-of-the-art test equipment, including full technical factory training to our technicians exclusively on new generation components. The company will be able to overhaul and test CSDs, IDGs and electric generators from all legacy aircrafts as well as B737NG, B777, A320 NEO, A330 and A340. Additionally, Global AirServices will have the capability to test and repair all servo and non-servo components up to 5000 PSI / 50 GPM in accordance with new standards on new generation components.

"This monumental expansion in our company will increase 25% more capability from our existing cap's on USM components, giving us a significant advantage on new technology and region market share. At the same time, expanding our existing portfolio of high-quality aviation products and MRO services," said Jorge A. Gonzalez V.P. of Business Development at Avflex-Global AirServices.

Global AirServices, LLC will continue the expansion announcements through different MRO shows and events throughout the year, starting with MRO Russia in March 5-6, 2019 Booth# 289 and MRO Americas Booth# 3539 that will be hosted in Atlanta, GA April 9-11, 2019 and AP&M Booth# 3163 Frankfurt June 5-6, 2019.

About Global AirServices.

Global AirServices an MRO provider serving the aviation industry since 2011 for repair and overhaul of commercial and regional aircraft components. FAA, EASA, & DGCA Indonesia. Repair station certified located in Miami, Florida. On a 13,000 SQF. state of the art facility, we offer unsurpassed quality and reliability in all types of repairs /overhauls for aircraft components. Global' s capabilities include Power Generation, hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical accessories for Boeing legacy series, new generation, Airbus, Bombardier and EMBRAER. Also, a wide range MRO's procurements needs for the industries and exchange components can be provide through our sister company Avflex Corp. (WWW.AVFLEX.COM) for more information on repair services just login at WWW.GLOBALAIRSERV.COM or inquire at info@globalairserv.com.

Contact:

Roger Browning

305-592-9522

209732@email4pr.com

SOURCE Global AirServices, LLC

Related Links

http://globalairserv.com

