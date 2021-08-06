FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 17; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 11883 Companies: 75 - Players covered include Ambu A/S; Armstrong Medical Ltd.; ConvaTec; Flexicare; Intersurgical Ltd.; KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG; Medline Industries, Inc.; Medtronic Plc.; Salter Labs; Smiths Medical, Inc.; SourceMark; SunMed; Teleflex, Inc.; VBM Medizintechnik; Verathon, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Segment (Resuscitators, Infraglottic Devices, Supraglottic Devices, Other Product Segments); Application (Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine, Other Applications); End-Use (Hospitals, Home Care, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Airway Management Devices Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2024

Airway management is an important aspect of perioperative care and emergency medicine. The

process of airway management provides an open pathway between the lungs and exterior environment as well as ensures safety of lungs from aspiration. Airway management is considered critical during conditions, such as emergency medicine, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, intensive care medicine, and anesthesia. The simplest and the easiest way to ensure an open airway in an unconscious patient is to tilt the head and lift the chin, thereby raising the tongue from back of patient's throat. The jaw thrust technique is used on a supine patient or patient with suspected spinal injury. When the mandible is forwardly displaced, the tongue is forwardly pulled, which prevents the occlusion of entrance to trachea, resulting in a secure airway. In case of vomiting or other secretions in the airway, suction is used to clean it out. The unconscious patient, who regurgitates stomach contents, is turned into the recovery position, which allows drainage of fluids out of mouth, instead of down the trachea. The artificial airways that provide pathway between mouth/nose and the lungs include endotracheal tube, which is a plastic made tube inserted into the trachea via mouth. The tube comprises a cuff that is inflated for sealing off the trachea and preventing any vomit being sucked into the lungs. The other artificial airways include laryngeal mask airway, laryngoscopy, bronchoscopy, as well as nasopharyngeal airway or oropharyngeal airway. Various devices are developed for managing difficult airway and also for patients requiring routine intubation. These devices utilize various technologies, such as fiberoptic, optical, mechanical and video to facilitate the operator to view the larynx and enable easy passage of endotracheal tube (ETT) into the trachea.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Global Airway Management Devices market is projected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Airway Management Devices, accounting for an estimated 32.3% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$596 Million by the end of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. Major factors fueling growth in the market include aging global population, rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, rise in the number of patients who can afford advanced medication, and increase in the number of surgical procedures. The demand for airway management devices is also propelled by the growing need of emergency treatment for prolonged illnesses. In addition, continual advancements in endotracheal intubation have led to the expansion of airway management devices market.

The use of advanced devices such as supraglottic airway in preoperative airway evaluation is expected to increase the demand for airway management devices. Preoperative airway evaluation helps in efficient airway management by predicting and identifying blocked ventilation. Driven by their increasing number of surgical procedures, and the growing usage of anesthesia during surgeries, global market for airway management devices continues to witness steady growth. Increasing incidence of the respiratory diseases, such as COPD, which accounts for over 3 million deaths worldwide every year, also contributes to progressive trend in the market. Regional disparity in the airway management devices market is likely to continue through the coming years. The US is poised to remain as the single largest market due to the availability of advanced intensive and neonatal care units, as well as various initiatives undertaken by government in preventing cardiac arrest in out-of-hospital settings. Europe, on the other hand, is likely to remain as the second largest market, propelled by the increase in incidence of COPD, asthma, and cardiac arrest. Other factors driving growth include rising number of neonatal care centres, technological advancements, various research institutes collaborations, and changes in lifestyle. More

