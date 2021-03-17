Global Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market to grow by USD 695.42 Million during 2021-2025|5.98% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021|Technavio
Mar 17, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The alcoholic hepatitis treatment market is poised to grow by USD 695.42 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing consumption of alcohol.
The alcoholic hepatitis treatment market analysis includes type and geography landscape. This study identifies the high market penetration of corticosteroids and off-label therapies as one of the prime reasons driving the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The alcoholic hepatitis treatment market covers the following areas:
Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market Sizing
Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market Forecast
Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
- Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Mylan NV
- Novartis AG
- Sanofi SA
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 -2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Xanthine derivatives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
- Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Mylan NV
- Novartis AG
- Sanofi SA
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
