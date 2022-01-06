Global Algorithmic Trading Market Opportunity and Forecast Report 2021-2026: Focus on Foreign Exchange (FOREX), Stock Markets, Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), Bonds, Cryptocurrencies

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Algorithmic Trading Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global algorithmic trading market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global algorithmic trading market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Algorithmic trading, or Algo-trading, is the procedure of using computer programs with a pre-defined set of instructions to administer a trading activity. The instructions are based on prices, timing, quantity and numerous other parameters of a mathematical model. It aims to generate profits, reduce transactional costs and allow investors to take control of the trading process through a computer.

Apart from this, algo-trading makes the market more flexible, as well as systematic, by ruling out any human influences. It is also used for high-frequency trading (HFT) that involves placing large trade orders across multiple markets and facilitate prompt decision-making.



Algo-trading enables quick profit generation and an increased frequency, which is practically impossible for any human trader. This benefit of algorithmic trading is the key factor driving the market growth. Enterprises are emphasizing on policies for building low-risk infrastructure and optimizing data management strategies through algorithmic trading.

Furthermore, the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is acting as a major growth-inducing factor for the market. The AI assists in creating efficient trading opportunities through portfolio diversification and the global distribution of savings, along with risk sharing. In addition to this, the rising trend of cloud computing across both the developed and emerging nations is also catalyzing the growth of the market.

Vendors offer cloud-based trading options to automate the trading process, reduce operational costs, and provide transactional flexibility to consumers. Dealers are also establishing risk management platforms with the aim to provide market surveillance monitoring and detect fraudulent activities in the automated trading system.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global algorithmic trading market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global algorithmic trading industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global algorithmic trading industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the trading type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global algorithmic trading industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global algorithmic trading industry?

What is the structure of the global algorithmic trading industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global algorithmic trading industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

Vela Trading Technologies LLC

Meta-Quotes Software Corp

Trading Technologies International Inc.

Software AG

Algo Trader

uTrade Solutions Private Ltd.

Automated Trading SoftTech Pvt. Ltd.

Kuberre Systems Inc.

InfoReach Inc.

Virtu Financial

Tata Consultancy Services

Argo Group

Thomson Reuters

iRageCapital

Moons

Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Trading Types:

Foreign Exchange (FOREX)

Stock Markets

Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)

Bonds

Cryptocurrencies

Others

Market Breakup by Components:

Solutions

Platforms

Software Tools

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market Breakup by Deployment Model:

On-Premises

Cloud

Market Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45e7ti

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

