Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market 2019-2024: Growth Opportunities From Emerging Economies in the Middle East

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market by Type (Varnish Makers & Painters Naphtha, Mineral Spirit, Hexane, Hepteane), Application (Paints & Coatings, Cleaning & Degreasing, Adhesives, Aerosols, Rubber & Polymer) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market is Projected to Grow from USD 4.6 Billion in 2019 to USD 5.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2024

The aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value

The increasing demand for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners in applications, such as paints & coatings, cleaning & degreasing, and others drives the global aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market. Stringent environmental regulations regarding the usage of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners in varnishes and vehicle refinishing products are expected to restrain the growth of this market. These rules and regulations restrict the usage of some aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners, as they contain Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) which are hazardous for health and environment.

The paints & coatings segment is projected to lead the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period

Based on application, the paints & coatings segment led the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market in 2018 in terms of both, value and volume. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for decorative, automotive, industrial, and protective paints & coatings in both, developed and emerging countries.



There is an increased demand for paints & coatings in the architectural paints & coatings segment, which is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. This growing demand for paints & coatings for the increasing number of residential and commercial buildings due to the rising population and urbanization majorly in China and India is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The varnish makers' & painters' naphtha type segment is projected to lead the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market in terms of both, value and volume from 2019 to 2024



Based on type, the varnish makers' & painters' naphtha segment accounted for the largest share of the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market in 2018. The varnish makers' & painters' naphtha segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period. Varnish makers' & painters' naphtha is obtained by the distillation of hydrocarbons. A major source of naphtha is crude oil, which is processed in refineries to break down the chains of hydrocarbons. Varnish makers' & painters' naphtha is majorly used in hydrocarbon cracking, laundry soaps, organic chemistry, cleaning fluids, and various other applications.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market during the forecast period, in terms of both, value and volume



The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of both, value and volume. This region is witnessing increasing car ownership due to the rising disposable income of the middle-class population and the increasing number of residential and commercial buildings. The market in this region is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value, owing to the increased demand for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners from countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Replacement of Turpentine With Mineral Spirits

Growth in the Paints & Coatings Industry

High Demand From the Asia Pacific Region

Restraints

Manufacturers Switching to Green Solvents

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities From Emerging Economies in the Middle East

Challenges

Environmental Regulations

Companies Mentioned



BASF SE

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Exxonmobil Chemical, Inc.

Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd.

Ganga Rasayanie (P) Ltd

Gotham Industries

Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Company

HCS Group

Heritage Crystal Clean

Honeywell International Inc.

Hunt Refining Company

Kandla Energy & Chemical Limited

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

Noco Energy Corporation

Phillips 66

Pure Chemicals Co.

Rb Products, Inc.

Recochem Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

Safra Co.Ltd

Solvchem Inc.

W.M. Barr

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evx3ix

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

