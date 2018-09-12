Global All-terrain Service Robots Market 2018-2022 - Improvements in Machine Vision Systems, Gaining Traction of Precision Agriculture & Adoption of Innovative Business Models

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global All-terrain Service Robots Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global all-terrain service robots market to grow at a CAGR of 19.67% during the period 2018-2022.

Global All-Terrain Service Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of new hardware, software and service costs associated with these robots. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into defense and military, mining and agriculture.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for all-terrain service robots in defense and military sectors. These robots are being used in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRN), hazardous materials (HAZMAT) operations, mine detection and mine countermeasure (MCM) operations. The increase in defense budgets in countries across the world will drive the demand for all terrain service robots during the forecast period.

The capabilities of all-terrain service robots are enhanced by using LiDAR sensors which increases the range and precision of machine vision systems. Vendors are focusing on improving software and hardware of machine vision systems in all terrain service robots to offer end users technologically advanced products. Thus, improvements in machine vision systems will be a key trend driving the growth of the market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of deployment of all-terrain service robots. These robots are very expensive since they use sensors, software and advanced technologies. Training costs, maintenance costs and the cost of accessories and add-ons increase the overall costs associated with these robots. The market growth can be hampered if these robots are not cost-effective and do not produce sufficient return on investment (ROI).

Market trends

Improvements in machine vision systems

Gaining traction of precision agriculture

Adoption of innovative business models

Key vendors

Boston Dynamics

Clearpath Robotics

Endeavor Robotics

QinetiQ

Roboteam

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary







Part 02: Scope Of The Report







Part 03: Research Methodology







Part 04: Market Landscape







Part 05: Market Sizing







Part 06: Five Forces Analysis







Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product







Part 08: Customer Landscape







Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User







Part 10: Regional Landscape







Part 11: Decision Framework







Part 12: Drivers And Challenges







Part 13: Market Trends







Part 14: Vendor Landscape







Part 15: Vendor Analysis







Part 16: Appendix









For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2hvzjd/global?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

