Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Tires Market 2019-2023: Analyzed by Application, Geography and Vendor
May 09, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Tires Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires market will register a CAGR of nearly (1%) by 2023.
ATV tires cannot be replaced by other types of tires, because there are no substitutes for ATV tires. They have unique tread designs, grooves, tread depths, which make them stand apart from other tires. Owing to advantages of tire design and manufacturing technology are further raising ATV tire manufacturing costs, and thereby driving the market.
Growing demand for ATV tires in APAC
APAC is the fastest growing automotive market globally, let by economic powerhouses such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. It promises strong potential for the growth of ATV tire market. This positive outlook is encouraging prominent ATV manufacturers to enter emerging markets in APAC to leverage growth opportunities.
Challenges in ATV tire manufacturing process
Challenges related to tire manufacturing process includes automation, design, cost optimization, and safety which will act as market inhibitors. Safety factors will hinder the growth of the market. These vehicles are exposed to rough terrain and adverse environmental conditions for which safety requirements and quality of the tires must be maintained.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies. Factors such as the growing demand for ATV tires in APAC will provide considerable growth opportunities to all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires manufactures.
Key Players
- High Lifter Products Inc.
- Maxxis International
- STI Powersports
- The Carlstar Group LLC
- Titan International Inc.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Utility ATV - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Sport ATV - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing developments in ATV tires market
- ATV tires being used to customize motorcycles
- Increasing number of ATV experience zones
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- High Lifter Products Inc.
- Maxxis International
- STI Powersports
- The Carlstar Group LLC
- Titan International Inc.
