Global Allergy Diagnostics Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher and Neogen Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Allergy Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments (Immunoassay Analyzer, ELISA Analyzer, Luminometer), Service), Allergen (Food, Inhaled, Drug), Test Type (In Vivo, In Vitro), End-user (Diagnostic Laboratories), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global allergy diagnostics market is projected to USD 8.2 billion by 2026 from USD 4.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth of this market is driven owing to the high incidence of allergic diseases and associated heavy economical burden, rising environmental pollution levels, increasing funds by organizations in allergy diagnostics, and the increasing access to healthcare insurance. Also, use of mHealth in allergy diagnosis is anticipated to offer an opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Consumables are expected to hold the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market, by product & service in 2021

Based on product & service, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market. The large share of the consumables segment can be attributed to the increasing cases of allergies and the need for rapid tests to diagnose allergic conditions. The consumables segment is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

In vivo tests are expected to hold the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market, by test type in 2021

Based on test type, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into in vivo tests and in vitro tests. In 2020, the in vivo tests segment accounted for the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of various in vivo tests, such as skin prick tests. These tests are dependable, safe, convenient, and cost-effective, as compared to in vitro tests.

Inhaled allergens are expected to hold the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market, by allergen in 2021

Based on allergens, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into inhaled allergens, food allergens, drug allergens, and other allergens. In 2020, the inhaled allergens segment accounted for the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market due to the increasing environmental pollution and rising pollen coupled with other factors such as fungus, mold, and dust.

Diagnostic laboratories are expected to hold the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market, by end user in 2021

Based on end user, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, academic research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the segment can be primarily attributed to the preference for proper diagnosis from a specialist, rising awareness regarding the management of allergic diseases, and the availability of funds for the operation of independent diagnostic laboratories.

North America commanded the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market in 2021

Based on region, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the rising incidence of allergies, favorable reimbursement scenarios for allergy diagnosis, and the availability of supportive initiatives by associations.

Key Topics Covered:

5.2.1.1 The High Incidence and Heavy Economic Burden of Allergic Diseases

5.2.1.2 Rising Environmental Pollution Levels

5.2.1.3 Increasing Funding Initiatives in Allergy Diagnostics

5.2.1.4 Growing Access to Health Insurance

5.2.2.1 Premium Costs Associated with Allergy Diagnostic Instruments

5.2.2.2 Limited Awareness and Poor Implementation of Allergy Testing Methods

5.2.3.1 Use of mHealth in Allergy Diagnosis

5.2.4.1 Shortage of Allergists

5.2.5.1 Reagent Rental Agreements

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Consumables are the Most Widely Used Products for Allergy Testing

6.3.1 Immunoassay Analyzers

6.3.1.1 Immunoassay Analyzers are Highly Preferred for Allergy Diagnostics

6.3.2 Elisa Analyzers

6.3.2.1 The Precision Offered by Elisa Tests to Propel the Growth of the Segment

6.3.3 Luminometers

6.3.3.1 Luminometers are Convenient to Use, Thus Leading to Their Increased Adoption

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Rising Cases of Allergies to Drive the Growth of the Services Segment

7.2 In Vivo Tests

7.2.1 Skin Prick Tests

7.2.1.1 Skin Prick Tests are the Most Widely Preferred in Vivo Allergy Tests

7.2.2 Patch Tests

7.2.2.1 Patch Tests Help in the Diagnosis of Contact Dermatitis, Unlike the Skin Prick Test

7.3 In Vitro Tests

7.3.1 In Vitro Allergy Tests are Set to Witness Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

8.2 Inhaled Allergens

8.2.1 Inhaled Allergens Dominated the Market in 2020

8.3 Food Allergens

8.3.1 Food Allergy is Found to be More Prevalent Among Children

8.4 Drug Allergens

8.4.1 The Drug Allergy Segment is Expected to Witness Considerable Growth During the Forecast Period

9.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

9.2.1 Diagnostic Laboratories Accounted for the Largest Share of the End-User Market in 2020

9.3 Hospital-based Laboratories

9.3.1 Hospital-based Laboratories are More Accessible to Patients and Offer Rapid Results

9.4 Academic Research Institutes

9.4.1 Grants Offered by Organizations to Support the Growth of this Segment

12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.1.2 Danaher

12.1.3 Minaris Medical America, Inc.

12.1.4 Siemens Healthineers AG

12.1.5 Eurofins Scientific

12.1.6 Euroimmun Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG

12.1.7 bioMerieux SA

12.1.8 Stallergenes Greer Ltd

12.1.9 Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH

12.1.10 Neogen Corporation

12.1.11 Hollisterstier Allergy

12.1.12 Omega Diagnostics Group plc

12.2.1 Hob Biotech Group Corp. Ltd.

12.2.2 Hycor Biomedical

12.2.3 Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

12.2.4 R-Biopharm AG

12.2.5 Astra Biotech GmbH

12.2.6 Erba Group

12.2.7 Aesku.Group GmbH

12.2.8 Acon Laboratories, Inc.

