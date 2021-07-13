Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Report 2021: Market to Reach US$8.5 Billion by the Year 2027 - US Dominates the Allergy Diagnostics Market, While China to Witness the Fastest Growth

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Allergy Diagnostics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market to Reach US$8.5 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Allergy Diagnostics estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.8% CAGR to reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global Allergy Diagnostics market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Allergy Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.

Services Segment Corners a 20.6% Share in 2020

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$718 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Focus on Select Players

Alk-Abello A/S ( Denmark )

) Allergy Therapeutics PLC (UK)

Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory Pte. Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Astra Biotech Gmbh ( Germany )

) biomerieux SA ( France )

) Danaher Corporation ( USA )

) Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH ( Germany )

) EUROIMMUN AG ( Germany )

) GA Generic Assays GmbH ( Germany )

) Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) INDOOR Biotechnologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. ( USA )

) Omega Diagnostics Group Plc (UK)

R-Biopharm Ag ( Germany )

) Roxall Medizin GmbH ( Germany )

) Stallergenes Greer (UK)

Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )

) Tecan Trading AG ( Switzerland )

) Theradiag ( France )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Allergens: A Prelude

Key Allergy Stats

Allergy: Symptoms and Causes

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

With Allergies on the Rise for Whatever Reason Be It Our Neanderthal Genes or Hygiene Hypothesis or Vitamin D Hypothesis, the Need for Effective Diagnostics Has Never Been Greater

Assay Kits Dominate the Allergy Diagnostics Market

Inhaled Allergens Segment to Witness Fastest Growth

US Dominates the Allergy Diagnostics Market, While China to Witness the Fastest Growth

Rising Demand for In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests for Allergy Diagnosis

Development of Effective Allergy Diagnostic Products Cuts Down on Healthcare Spending

Labs Embrace Automation and Advanced Allergy Tests for Fast Turnaround Times

Need to Offer Quality Services at Affordable Costs Prompts Labs to Consider Reagent Rental Agreements

In-Vitro IgE Molecular Diagnostics to Transform Allergy Testing Market

Macro Array Diagnostics Unveils Allergy Explorer for Allergy Diagnostics

Rising Alcohol and Drug Abuse Increases Demand for Allergy Diagnostics

Increasing Cases of Allergies Drive Development of Advanced Allergy Diagnostics Solutions

Focus on Single and Protein Allergens

IgE Antibody Tests

Allergy Diagnostic Reagents on Microchip

Allergy Diagnosis Moves from Lab-based to Decentralized POC Tests

Patch Test to Experience Healthy Growth

SmartPractice Secures FDA Approval for T.R.U.E. Test(R) Patch Test for Pediatric Use

Providers of Allergy Diagnostic Services Focus on Vertical Integration

Allergic Diagnostic Challenges in Patients

Enhanced Access to Allergy Diagnosis Medical Insurance & Instrument Allowances in the US Widen Market Prospects

Typical Cost Structure for Allergy Testing

Select Digital Technologies to Provide Help in Managing Food Allergy

Select Recent Launches in the Allergy Diagnostics Market to Bolster Market Expansion

EUROIMMUM Develops EUROLINE DPA-Dx Pollen Southern Europe 1 Test for Pollen Allergies

Hycor Biomedical Secures FDA Clearance for NOVEOS Allergy Testing System

ASI Introduces IVT Allergy(R) 3 Screen Panel for Allergy Skin Testing

CLA-1 (TM) Luminometer In-Vitro Allergy Testing Platform for Accurate, Reliable Results

Growth Drivers

Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Allergic Disorders to Drive the Demand for Allergy Diagnostics

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Prevalence Rates among Global Adult Population

Environmental Changes and Pollution Aggravate Incidence of Allergic Reactions, Resulting in Increased Need for Allergy Diagnostics

Major Environmental Factors with Link to Allergic Diseases

Growing Number of Food Allergy Cases Fuels Demand for Allergy Testing Kits

Prevalence Rate of Five Common Food Allergies among US Adults

Factors Responsible for Rising Prevalence of Food Allergy

Burgeoning Aging Population and Longer Life Expectancy to Drive Allergy Diagnostics Market

Market Restraints

Inadequate Knowledge about Food Allergy Inhibits Growth of Allergy Diagnostic Market

Expensive Nature of Allergy Diagnostics Approaches Limits Market Growth

New Regulations and Statutory Provisions to Affect Diagnostic Allergen Extracts

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

Allergy Prevalence Statistics

Incidences of Food Allergy and Intolerance on the Rise among Americans

Pain Killer Abuse Leads to High Incident of Drug Allergy Reactions

US Witnesses Increasing Popularity of At-Home Allergy Diagnostic Kits

US Offers Favorable Reimbursements for Allergy Testing

Food Allergy: Regulatory Overview

EU FIC Regulation

Soy Allergy Regulations

Egg Allergy Regulations

Allergy: An Overview

Food Allergies and Intolerances on the Rise among Indians

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 67

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akx4zt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

