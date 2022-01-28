Global Allergy Immunoassay Market Brief, Featuring AESKU Diagnostics, ALPCO, Biocheck, Hycor Biomedical, Siemens Healthineers and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Allergy Immunoassay Brief" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Allergies are a number of conditions that are caused by hypersensitivity to a substance in the environment. Allergies can run the gamut of seasonal nuisances to life-threatening ordeals. Allergy statistics show that these conditions are constantly present in lives and are not going away.

Factors contributing to allergies worldwide include:

Environmental pollution

Changing lifestyles and dietary patterns

Indoor pollution

An individual who is overly reactive to an antigen that is tolerated by most others is said to be hypersensitive (allergic). Whenever and allergic reaction occurs, there is tissue injury. The antigens that induce an allergic reaction are called allergens. Common allergens include certain foods (milk, peanuts, shellfish, eggs, etc.), antibiotics (penicillin, tetracycline), vitamins (thiamine, folic acid), drugs (insulin, ACTH, estradiol), vaccines (pertussis, typhoid), venoms (honeybee, wasp, snake), cosmetics, chemicals in plants (poison ivy, pollens, dust molds), iodine-containing dyes used in certain x-ray procedures, and even microbes.

In recent years there has been an increase in demand for technologically advanced products and rapid detection of allergens. Food allergies can trigger swelling, hives, nausea, fatigue, and more. It may take a while for a person to realize that they have a food allergy. Seasonal allergies (typically referred to as hay fever) can mimic those of a cold including congestion, runny nose and swollen eyes. Severe allergies can cause anaphylaxis which is a life-threatening emergency that can lead to breathing difficulties, lightheadedness and loss of consciousness.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Size and Growth of the Market

Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market

Competitive Outlook

Conclusion Highlights

Conclusion 1: Skin patch tests compete with allergy immunoassays



Conclusion 2: Biotin Interference



Conclusion 3: Testing needs to be cost effective but precise to identify allergy diseases



Conclusion 4: Sophistication in testing is leading to more automated effective testing



Conclusion 5: Cross-reactive Carbohydrate Determinant

CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION AND OVERVIEW

Allergies

Type I - Anaphylaxis



Type II -Cytotoxic Reactions



Type III- Immune Complex



Type IV - Cell Mediated

Allergy Testing

Prevalence and Demographics of Allergies

CHAPTER 3: EMERGING TRENDS

COVID-19

Patient Engagement/Patient-Centered Healthcare

Telehealth

Innovating POC

Automated Allergy Diagnostics Platforms

Cross-Reactive Carbohydrate Determinant

Biotin Interference

CHAPTER 4: MARKET PARTICIPANTS

AESKU Diagnostics GmbH & Co KG

ALPCO

Binding Site Group Ltd

Biocheck Inc.

Biomerica Inc.

BIO-RAD Laboratories Inc

Diasys Diagnostics Systems GmbH

Euroimmun AG

HOB Biotech Group Corp Ltd.

Hycor Biomedical

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holding Ltd

Minaris Medical America

Romer Labs Inc

Siemens Healthineers GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tosoh Bioscience

CHAPTER 5: MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Overview

Market by Region

Market by Segment

Competitive Analysis

Thermo Fisher



Siemens Healthineers



Minaris Medical



Euroimmun

