Global Allergy Immunotherapies Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024: Demand for Sophisticated and Long-Term Treatment Options is Increasing
Aug 23, 2019, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Allergy Immunotherapies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global allergy immunotherapies market was worth US$ 1.6 Billion in 2018
Allergy immunotherapy, also known as desensitization or hypo-sensitization, is a preventive medical treatment for allergic reactions to allergens including various foods, drugs, bee venom, grass pollens and house dust mites. It alters the immune system's response by gradually increasing the doses of the allergen.
Before the treatment begins, an allergist and patient analyze triggering factors for allergy symptoms, which may involve skin and blood tests to confirm the allergens. Allergy immunotherapy helps in reducing inflammation, offering long-term impact, increasing immunological tolerance, changing the course of the disease and improving the quality of the patient's life.
In recent years, there has been a rise in the prevalence of allergies around the world on account of various environmental and lifestyle factors that influence the functioning of the immune system. With the growing awareness of allergy immunotherapies, elevating income levels and increasing healthcare expenditure, the demand for sophisticated and long-term treatment options is increasing, which in turn is stimulating the growth of the market. It is further supported by the rising clinical research and development budget owing to several initiatives undertaken by both governmental and non-governmental organizations around the world.
Further, with the latest drug development technologies, pharmaceutical firms have created more efficient immunotherapies for treating an array of allergies successfully. This, coupled with advancements in the field of allergy diagnostics, is catalyzing the global allergy immunotherapies market growth.
Looking forward, the market to reach a value of US$ 2.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global allergy immunotherapies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global allergy immunotherapies industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the allergy type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global allergy immunotherapies industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global allergy immunotherapies industry?
- What is the structure of the global allergy immunotherapies industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global allergy immunotherapies industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global allergy immunotherapies industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Treatment Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Allergy Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Treatment Type
6.1 Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)
6.2 Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)
7 Market Breakup by Allergy Type
7.1 Allergic Rhinitis
7.2 Asthma
7.3 Food Allergy
7.4 Venom Allergy
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Hospital Pharmacy
8.2 Retail Pharmacy
8.3 Online Pharmacy
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
13.1 Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ALK-Abello A/S
14.3.2 Allergy Therapeutics
14.3.3 Stallergenes Greer
14.3.4 HAL Allergy Group
14.3.5 DBV Technologies
14.3.6 Merck Group
14.3.7 Aimmune Therapeutics
14.3.8 Circassia Pharmaceuticals
14.3.9 Anergis SA
14.3.10 Biomay AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oqvzeb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
