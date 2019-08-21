Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce Announces New President

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce (GACC), a trade organization representing over a billion dollars of global cannabis market share, elected Rezwan Khan as President of the Alliance.

Mr. Khan is the Vice President of Global Corporate Development for DNA Genetics, the most recognizable and award-winning cannabis company in the world, and co-Founder of seedleSs, the first cannabis marketing firm, incubating many of the top brands in the industry. "Rez" is one of the most widely-respected voices within the world-wide cannabis community with decades of hands-on experience in the issues facing international and emerging cannabis marketplaces, and is a leading expert on national and international comparative cannabis law and regulatory compliance.

"I'm humbled and honored to serve as president of the Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce during this crucial time in the industry. While we all recognize the value cannabis brings medicinally, economically, and otherwise, cannabis still faces enormous legal and regulatory hurdles in the United States and around the world. Cannabis business leaders have overcome incredible turmoil to build a vibrant industry during the misguided 80-plus-years of cannabis prohibition; it is important that we continue to guide the conversation through the final stretch to ensure the future of legal cannabis works for everyone."

"We are so excited to have Rez as our President—his depth of knowledge, relationships and industry leadership are unparalleled. I look forward to working with him to help policymakers and legislators understand this emerging, booming and complex business," said GACC Executive Director Randal John Meyer.

GACC Vice President Jason Beck added, "Rez and I have been friends and colleagues for a number of years, and I am overjoyed to have him on our leadership team. Rez's hands-on understanding of policy, industry issues, and barriers to success in cannabis is incomparable."

GACC recently released "ground-breaking" model cannabis legislation, which would legalize cannabis in the United States with a comprehensive regulatory framework for safe access, justice reform, and respect for state laws. GACC is represented in Washington, D.C. by K&L Gates LLP.

The Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce (GACC) exists to provide policymakers and legislators with the guidance necessary to take the nascent cannabis industry from the grey market into a global provider of medical and adult-use cannabis products.

