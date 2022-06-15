Global Allulose Market Expected to Garner $387.8 Million in Revenue and Rise at a CAGR of 10.1% over the Timeframe from 2022 to 2030 [240-Pages] | Divulge by Research Dive

The global allulose market is expected to see striking growth by 2030 owing to the increasing cases of diabetes, obesity, and heart disorders among individuals worldwide. Regionally, the North America region is expected to dominate the market.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, 'Allulose Market by Type (Powder, Liquid, and Crystal), Nature (Organic and Conventional), Application (Food, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Sauces & Dressings, Beverages, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030.'

According to the report published, the global allulose market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $387.8 million and grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 10.1% throughout the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Dynamics of the Allulose Market

With the increasing occurrences of obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases which consequently enhance the preferences of opting for healthier food choices among people, the allulose market is expected to observe prominent growth during the forecast timeframe. Besides, the rising demand for plant-based food products among health-conscious consumers is predicted to amplify the growth of the market over the estimated period. Moreover, the increasing investments made by small & mid-sized food product manufacturing companies are expected to create huge growth opportunities for the market during the analysis period. However, the stringent government guidelines regarding storage and atmospheric conditions for countries all across the globe may hinder the growth of the market over the forecast timeframe.

Covid-19 Impact on the Allulose Market

Though the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several industries, it has had a positive impact on the allulose market. Due to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus and its severe symptoms, people have started paying attention to adopting healthy lifestyles to boost their immunity levels. This led many food and beverages manufacturing industries to use allulose as a natural sweetener in various food and beverages applications. All these factors have uplifted the growth of the market during the period of crisis.

Segments of the Allulose Market

The report has divided the allulose market into segments based on type, nature, application, and region.

By type, the powdered allulose sub-segment is expected to be most profitable and is expected to dominate the market during the analysis period. The sub-segment generated $74.7 million in the year 2021 . The increasing demand for a dried version of allulose in various applications in the food industry is expected to upsurge the growth of the allulose market sub-segment during the estimated period.

By nature, the organic sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative and is predicted to garner a revenue of $323.1 million during the analysis timeframe. The growing demand for organic food products among millennials for numerous health benefits is expected to foster the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

By application, the bakery & confectionery is predicted to be the most productive and is projected to have huge growth potential during the analysis period. The sub-segment was projected to generate $48.9 million in 2021. The rising bakery industry with innovative and healthier products is expected to boost the growth of the market sub-segment throughout the forecast period.

By region, the North America region of the allulose market is predicted to have the maximum share of the market and is expected to $164.5 million over the forecast period. The high purchasing of consumers and increasing demand for high-end health fitness frozen food among people of this region are expected to thrive the regional growth of the market during the estimated period.

Key Players of the Allulose Market

The major players of the allulose market include

Tate & Lyle Ingredion Incorporated Quest Nutrition Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. McNeil Nutritionals and many more.

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies to gain leading positions in the global industry.

For instance, in December 2020, Whole Earth Brands, Inc., a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles and providing high-quality plant-based sweeteners, acquired Wholesome Sweeteners, Inc., a leading provider of organic, natural, and unrefined sweeteners. With this acquisition, the companies aimed to expand their customer's access to a wide range of delicious food which they love.

In addition, the report also presents other vital aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

