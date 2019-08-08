Global Alopecia Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 11.2 Billion by 2026

SEATTLE, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global alopecia treatment market was valued at US$ 7,325.0 million in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Alopecia Treatment Market:

Key trends in market are increasing number of underlying diseases leading to alopecia, rising prevalence of chemotherapy induced alopecia, and increasing collaboration and acquisition activities by market players.

Disease such as vitiligo, protein deficiency, and secondary syphilis are some of the major factors responsible for hair loss, which is expected to augment growth of the global alopecia treatment market. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), October 2017, estimated 0.5-1% of global population was diagnosed with vitiligo. Furthermore, around 8.8% of the Indian population and 0.38% in Denmark were diagnosed with vitiligo according to the same source. Similarly, according to the study published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), September 2017, an estimated 90% of Indian patients with androgenic alopecia had histidine deficiency.

Increasing product approvals by regulatory authorities is expected to contribute to growth of global alopecia treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018, Histogen Inc. received approval for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Hair Stimulating Complex (HSC660) as an injectable treatment for female hair growth.

Furthermore, key players operating in the market are focused on adopting acquisition and collaboration strategies, in order to expand their product offerings in markets. For instance, in September 2015, Cipla Limited acquired the exclusive rights to market skin and derma products of Percos India, a leading derma player. The acquisition helped Cipla to expand its offering in cosmetology.

However, alternate and advanced technology for alopecia treatment and high cost of medication is the major factor hindering the market growth. For instance, Capillus is offering U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) cleared Capillus82, Capillus202, CapillusPro & Capillus272 OfficePro Laser Caps for the promotion of hair regrowth in males and females with androgenic alopecia (AGA)

Key Market Takeaways:

The global alopecia treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2018–2026), owing to increasing number of underlying diseases leading to alopecia, rising prevalence of chemotherapy induced alopecia, and increasing collaboration and acquisition activities by market players. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in January 2017 , the prevalence of androgenic alopecia in women was found to be 23.9% of total patients included in a hospital-based cross-sectional study in Turkey (954 patients).

, the prevalence of androgenic alopecia in women was found to be 23.9% of total patients included in a hospital-based cross-sectional study in (954 patients). Key players in the market are focused on acquisition and collaboration strategies to enhance their research and development activities, which in turn is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2018 , Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. acquired Pola Pharma Inc., a Japanese pharmaceutical company focused on research and development of dermatology products. On completion of the acquisition, it is expected to expand Sun Pharmaceutical's product offerings and gain entry in the Japanese dermatology market.

, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. acquired Pola Pharma Inc., a Japanese pharmaceutical company focused on research and development of dermatology products. On completion of the acquisition, it is expected to expand Sun Pharmaceutical's product offerings and gain entry in the Japanese dermatology market. Key players operating in the global alopecia treatment market include Histogen Inc., Cipla Limited, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Report Segmentation:

Global Alopecia Treatment Market, By Disease Type:

Androgenic Alopecia



Alopecia Areata



Others

Global Alopecia Treatment Market, By Drug Type:

Topical Agents



5 AR Inhibitors



Corticosteroids



Others

Global Alopecia Treatment Market, By Gender:

Male



Female

Global Alopecia Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral



Topical



Injectable

Global Alopecia Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Global Alopecia Treatment Market, By Region:

North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Europe



By Country:





Germany







U.K.







France







Italy







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







Australia







South Korea







ASEAN







Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country/Region:





GCC







Israel







Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Country/Region:





South Africa







Central Africa







North Africa

Company Profiles

