Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market 2021-2028 - Extensive Growth in the Speciality Chemicals Sector

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Purity, By End-Use Market, By Applications, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alpha-methylstyrene market size is expected to reach USD 591.3 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing consumption of alpha-methylstyrene for production of automobiles and protective gears is a key factor driving market revenue growth.



Increasing investment and focus of major players to improve manufacturing process and expand production capacity.

Growing adoption of alpha-methylstyrene as an intermediate in chemical sector, and for manufacturing wax, plasticizers, adhesives, coatings etc. are major factors driving market growth.



Increasing consumption of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene resins in the electronic and automotive industries is resulting in use of alpha-methylstyrene to make resins, which is another major factor expected to drive growth of the global alpha-methylstyrene market.



Increasing use of alpha-methylstyrene by industries which are involved in manufacturing durable and heat-resistive products such as consumer goods, which are trending and top selling among consumers, is another key factor boosting growth of the global alpha-methylstyrene market.



While manufacturing alpha-methylstyrene, it releases harmful smoke, which can lead to irritation of throat and nose and possibly affect brain activities. This smoke can also result in cancer in animals, as per new studies. These factors could hamper growth of the global alpha-methylstyrene market to some extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the purity segments, the assay above 99% segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The assay up to 99% segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) resin segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The waxes segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period. The P-Cumylphenol segment is expected to follow the waxes segment in terms of revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Among the end-use segments, the plastic manufacturing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The adhesives and coatings segment accounted for considerably high revenue share in 2020. Adhesives and sticky coating processing need alpha-methylstyrene as a co-monomer reactive diluent. Rapidly growing demand for various types of adhesives and coatings is expected to drive use of alpha-methylstyrene, which is turn is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific alpha-methylstyrene market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, and is expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to be followed by Europe market in terms of revenue share contribution in the global market.

alpha-methylstyrene market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, and is expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period. The market is expected to be followed by market in terms of revenue share contribution in the global market. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 - 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resins

4.2.2.2. Extensive growth in the speciality chemicals sector

4.2.2.3. High demand for the alpha-methylstyrene in the consumer goods and appliances

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Manufacturing process includes emission of the toxic wastes

4.2.3.2. Fluctuations in the prices of the raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Alpha-Methylstyrene Market By Purity Insights & Trends

5.1. Purity Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Assay Above 99%

5.3. Assay Up To 99%



Chapter 6. Alpha-Methylstyrene Market By End-Use Market Insights & Trends

6.1. End-Use Market Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Plastic Manufacturing

6.3. Textile Industry

6.4. Home Decor

6.5. Polish & Dye

6.6. Automotive Equipment

6.7. Water Treatment

6.8. Food Additives

6.9. Paper Molding

6.10. Adhesives & Coatings

6.11. Odorants



Chapter 7. Alpha-Methylstyrene Market By Applications Insights & Trends

7.1. Applications Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin

7.3. P-Cumylphenol

7.4. Acrylic Resins

7.5. Waxes

7.6. Antioxidants

7.7. Plasticizers



Chapter 8. Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Regional Outlook

8.1. Alpha-Methylstyrene Market share By Region, 2021 & 2028



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Versalis SPA

Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp.

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

DOMO Chemicals

Yangzhou Lida Chemical Co. Ltd.

AdvanSix Inc.

Omskiy Kauchuk

Altivia Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aktja0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

