Global Alternate Marine Power Market (2019 to 2027) - Impact of COVID-19

The Global Alternate Marine Power market accounted for $809.99 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2078.29 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Rise in globalization and industrialization and growing marine pollution are the major factors driving market growth. However, high initial investment is restraining market growth.



Alternate marine power is an anti-pollution measure that helps to lessen air pollution generated from diesel generators. The substitute used is shore electric power. It is widely used at the port when a ship is halting. This decreases emissions from ships by a enormous amount. It is also called as cold ironing. It provides power for lights, air-conditioners, refrigerators, and other tools on ships.



Based on vessel, the container vessels segment is likely to have a huge demand as they are the fast transportation by a secure means of cargo transport at low cost and low energy consumption. It is a versatile, highly flexible means of transport. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing movement of goods and passengers through ports and the rising air pollution at ports in United States lead to a surge in the number of ships.



Some of the key players profiled in the Alternate Marine Power Market include Wartsila, Wabtec Corporation, VINCI Energies, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Ratio Electric B.V., PowerCon, Piller Group GmbH, Nidec ASI, MacGregor, ESL Power Systems Inc, Danfoss, Cavotec SA and ABB Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Alternate Marine Power Market, By Vessel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Container Vessels

5.3 Cruises

5.4 Other Vessels

5.4.1 Ro-Pax

5.4.2 Ferries

5.4.3 Tugs



6 Global Alternate Marine Power Market, By Power Requirement

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Up to 1 MW

6.3 1 MW to 5 MW

6.4 Above 5 MW



7 Global Alternate Marine Power Market, By Type of AC Power Supply

7.1 Introduction

7.2 440 V of Supply

7.3 660 V of Supply

7.4 6600 V of Supply

7.5 11000 V of Supply



8 Global Alternate Marine Power Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Naval Ships

8.3 Cargo Ships

8.3.1 Roll On/Roll Off Ships

8.4 Passenger Ships

8.5 Tankers



9 Global Alternate Marine Power Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Wartsila

11.2 Wabtec Corporation

11.3 VINCI Energies

11.4 Siemens

11.5 Schneider Electric

11.6 Ratio Electric B.V.

11.7 PowerCon

11.8 Piller Group GmbH

11.9 Nidec ASI

11.10 MacGregor

11.11 ESL Power Systems Inc

11.12 Danfoss

11.13 Cavotec SA

11.14 ABB Ltd



