Global Alternate Marine Power Market (2019 to 2027) - Impact of COVID-19
Jun 25, 2020, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alternate Marine Power - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Alternate Marine Power market accounted for $809.99 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2078.29 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Rise in globalization and industrialization and growing marine pollution are the major factors driving market growth. However, high initial investment is restraining market growth.
Alternate marine power is an anti-pollution measure that helps to lessen air pollution generated from diesel generators. The substitute used is shore electric power. It is widely used at the port when a ship is halting. This decreases emissions from ships by a enormous amount. It is also called as cold ironing. It provides power for lights, air-conditioners, refrigerators, and other tools on ships.
Based on vessel, the container vessels segment is likely to have a huge demand as they are the fast transportation by a secure means of cargo transport at low cost and low energy consumption. It is a versatile, highly flexible means of transport. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing movement of goods and passengers through ports and the rising air pollution at ports in United States lead to a surge in the number of ships.
Some of the key players profiled in the Alternate Marine Power Market include Wartsila, Wabtec Corporation, VINCI Energies, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Ratio Electric B.V., PowerCon, Piller Group GmbH, Nidec ASI, MacGregor, ESL Power Systems Inc, Danfoss, Cavotec SA and ABB Ltd.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Alternate Marine Power Market, By Vessel
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Container Vessels
5.3 Cruises
5.4 Other Vessels
5.4.1 Ro-Pax
5.4.2 Ferries
5.4.3 Tugs
6 Global Alternate Marine Power Market, By Power Requirement
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Up to 1 MW
6.3 1 MW to 5 MW
6.4 Above 5 MW
7 Global Alternate Marine Power Market, By Type of AC Power Supply
7.1 Introduction
7.2 440 V of Supply
7.3 660 V of Supply
7.4 6600 V of Supply
7.5 11000 V of Supply
8 Global Alternate Marine Power Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Naval Ships
8.3 Cargo Ships
8.3.1 Roll On/Roll Off Ships
8.4 Passenger Ships
8.5 Tankers
9 Global Alternate Marine Power Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Wartsila
11.2 Wabtec Corporation
11.3 VINCI Energies
11.4 Siemens
11.5 Schneider Electric
11.6 Ratio Electric B.V.
11.7 PowerCon
11.8 Piller Group GmbH
11.9 Nidec ASI
11.10 MacGregor
11.11 ESL Power Systems Inc
11.12 Danfoss
11.13 Cavotec SA
11.14 ABB Ltd
