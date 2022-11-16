Global Alternate Transportation Market Report to 2031 - Featuring AECOM, AeroMobil. AeroVironment and Baidu Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alternate Transportation Market By Type, By Booking Type, By Commute Type, By Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the alternate transportation market was valued at $206.70 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $620.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.



The report incorporates the study of the global alternate transportation market that focuses on the type of public transportation services. Alternate transportation means transportation by bus, rail, or any publicly or privately owned conveyance that regularly provides the public general or particular service, including sightseeing. Carpooling & ride sharing are essential alternate transportation services that offer no parking trouble, affordable pick-up and drop facility, easy booking options, and low carbon footprints.

Customers can book a ride via a smartphone app, website, text message request, phone calls, or by visiting the service provider's location. Currently, the alternate transportation market is proliferating on a global level. Many leading players have already entered the market and acquired a remarkable position in the market.

For instance, car rental players are using car rental management software to provide better services and automate the alternate transportation business. The car rental management software minimizes the management task and boosts operating efficiency. Further, this management software also provides fleet optimizations, advanced pricing management, and custom reports, which help car rental companies grow their alternate transportation business.

The factors such as rise in trend of on-demand transportation services, increase in cost of vehicle ownership, and rise in in demand from online booking channels supplement the growth of the alternate transportation market. However, low rate of internet penetration in developing regions and resistance from local transport services, coupled with varying government regulations in different countries are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the alternate transportation market. In addition, emergence of eco-friendly electric cab services and adoption of car rental management software creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the alternate transportation market.



For the purpose of analysis, the global alternate transportation market is segmented on the basis of type, booking type, commute type, vehicle type, and region. By type, the market is divided into sharing and renting. By booking type, it is fragmented into online and offline. By commute type, it is categorized into intracity and intercity. By vehicle type, it is further classified into cars, motorcycles, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The leading players operating in the alternate transportation market are AECOM, AeroMobil, AeroVironment, Inc., Alternative Transportation Systems, LLC, Autel Robotics, Baidu, Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd., Delft Hyperloop, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (OLA), Kespry, Blablacar, Lockheed Martin Corporation, NuTonomy, SpaceX, Tesla, Inc., Virgin Hyperloop, and Yuneec Holding Ltd.

Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global alternate transportation market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall alternate transportation market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global alternate transportation market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current alternate transportation market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: ALTERNATE TRANSPORTATION MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Sharing

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Renting

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: ALTERNATE TRANSPORTATION MARKET, BY BOOKING TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Online

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Offline

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: ALTERNATE TRANSPORTATION MARKET, BY COMMUTE TYPE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Intracity

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Intercity

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: ALTERNATE TRANSPORTATION MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Cars

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Motorcycles

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: ALTERNATE TRANSPORTATION MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 AECOM

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 AeroMobil

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 AeroVironment, Inc.

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Alternative Transportation Systems, LLC

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Autel Robotics

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Baidu, Inc.

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd.

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Delft Hyperloop

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Kespry

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 NuTonomy

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 SpaceX

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 Tesla, Inc.

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 Virgin Hyperloop

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 Yuneec Holding Ltd.

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.16 ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (OLA)

10.16.1 Company overview

10.16.2 Company snapshot

10.16.3 Operating business segments

10.16.4 Product portfolio

10.16.5 Business performance

10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.17 Blablacar

10.17.1 Company overview

10.17.2 Company snapshot

10.17.3 Operating business segments

10.17.4 Product portfolio

10.17.5 Business performance

10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

