Global Alternative Data Market Report 2021: Major Players are Focusing on Introducing Next-generation Platforms to Deliver New and Timely Insights to Researchers, Analysts, and Businesses

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alternative Data Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alternative data market is expected to grow from $1.70 billion in 2020 to $2.41 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the growing demand for alternative data sources owing to the growing interest in stock market trading. The market is expected to reach $8.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 39%.

The alternative data market consists of sales of alternative data by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide alternative data and helps in finding out the market insight. Alternative data is characterized as non-traditional data that can give an indicator of a firm future performance other than conventional sources such as corporate filings, analyst predictions, and management instructions. This information can be utilized in pre-trade investment evaluation as well as to assist investors in monitoring the financial health of a firm, industry, or nation.

The main types of alternative data are credit and debit card transactions, email receipts, geo-location (foot traffic) records, mobile application usage, satellite and weather data, social and sentiment data, web scraped data, and web traffic. It is implemented in various verticals such as automotive, BFSI, energy, industrial, IT and telecommunications, media and entertainment, real estate and construction, retail, transportation and logistics.

The launch of next-generation platforms has emerged as a key trend in the alternative data market. Major companies operating in the alternative data sector are focusing on introducing next-generation platforms to deliver new and timely insights to researchers, analysts, and businesses.

For instance, in October 2020, ESG Data Services Inc., a Canada-based alternative data provider launched the next generation AI-powered ESG data, research, and analytics platform-ESG Analytics. ESG Analytics is an API and web-based solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and broad-based alternative data sources to uncover opportunities and risks in social, environmental, and governance practices of companies, ETFs, and countries. Moreover, for investors going beyond the surface details that everyone else uses, ESG Analytics opens them to a world of deep and relevant analysis.



In January 2020, The Earnest Research Company, a US-based data analytics company has acquired Alpha Hat Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition would allow The Earnest Research Company to demonstrate the insights of the new data products of the highest quality and accuracy. Alpha Hat Inc. is a US-based, mobile geolocation intelligence provider that specializes in refining alternative data into actionable insights for investors.



The rising demand for alternative data from hedge funds is expected to propel the growth of the alternative data market in the coming years. Alternative data (or alt data) is non-financial data that predict financial results.

Hedge funds and investment banks are among the top users of alt data as investors seek new data sources to provide speedier insight for improved decision-making. This is primarily since alternative data might aid in understanding the corporate performance and future consequences. Therefore, the rising demand for alternative data from hedge funds drives the growth of the alternative data market.

Major players in the alternative data market are

1010Data Inc.

Advan Research Corporation

Eagle Alpha Ltd.

Preqin Ltd.

Ravenpack International SL

The Earnest Research Company

Thinknum Inc.

UBS Evidence Lab

YipitData

Dataminr Inc.

M Science LLC

7Park Data Inc.

Convergence Inc.

Geotab Inc

Jumpshot

JWN Energy

Talkingdata

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Alternative Data Market Characteristics



3. Alternative Data Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Alternative Data



5. Alternative Data Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Alternative Data Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Alternative Data Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Alternative Data Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Alternative Data Market, Segmentation by Data Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Credit and Debit Card Transactions

Email Receipts

Geo-location (Foot Traffic) Records

Mobile Application Usage

Satellite and Weather Data

Social and Sentiment Data

Web Scraped Data

Web Traffic

6.2. Global Alternative Data Market, Segmentation by Industry , Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Automotive

BFSI

Energy

Industrial

IT and Telecommunications

Media and Entertainment

Real Estate and Construction

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

7. Alternative Data Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Alternative Data Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Alternative Data Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/llm98c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

