Global Alternative Sweetener Market 2019-2024: Market Set to Reach USD 17.3 Bn by 2024
Jan 02, 2020, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alternative Sweetener Market (2019-2024) Share, Scope, Revenue, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Segmentation based on Product Types, Applications and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global alternative sweetener market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the 2019-2024 period and will reach a value of USD 17.3 Bn by 2024 from USD 13.17 Bn in 2019.
Based on product type, the high-intensity sweeteners segment accounted for the highest market share (41.0%) in 2019, since it is sweeter than sucrose and is used as diet sugar for health-conscious consumers. It was followed by the high-fructose syrup segment, with a market share of 31.2% in 2019. High-fructose syrup is available in liquid form and is used in food and beverages. The low-intensity sweeteners segment accounted for a market share of only 27.8% in 2019.
Based on applications, the beverage segment accounted for the highest market share (55.4%) in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the 2019-2024 period. An increase in the consumption of diet variants of soft drinks and low-sugar beverages among health-conscious consumers is expected to fuel the growth of the beverage segment. The food segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Changes in sugar consumption patterns and rising awareness about low-calorie sugar alternatives are anticipated to drive the food segment.
North America dominated the global alternative sweetener market with a share of 35.5% in 2019. It was followed by Europe because of the imposition of the sugar tax by governments. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR (7.2%) during the 2019-2024 period. The consumption of sweetened food and beverages is high in the region, resulting in an increased incidence of diabetes and obesity. As a result, consumers are becoming health conscious and more inclined towards alternative sweeteners. The markets in Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are still at nascent stages but are expected to expand significantly.
Companies profiled
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Ajinomoto
- Tate & Lyle
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Cargill
- DuPont Nutrition & Health
- Amai Proteins
- Miraculex
- Sugarlogix
- SteviaOne
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Introduction
3. Global alternative sweetener market overview
4. Global alternative sweetener market - segment insights
5. North America alternative sweetener market
6. North America alternative sweetener market - based on product type
7. North America alternative sweetener market - based on applications
8. Europe alternative sweetener market
9. Europe alternative sweetener market - based on product type
10. Europe alternative sweetener market - based on applications
11. Asia-Pacific alternative sweetener market
12. Asia-Pacific alternative sweetener market - based on product type
13. Asia-Pacific alternative sweetener market - based on applications
14. Latin America alternative sweetener market
15. Latin America alternative sweetener market - based on product type
16. Latin America alternative sweetener market - based on applications
17. The Middle East and Africa alternative sweetener market
18. The Middle East and Africa alternative sweetener market - based on product type
19. The Middle East and Africa alternative sweetener market - based on applications
20. Market share of companies
21. Competitive landscape
22. Alternative sweetener start-ups
23. Conclusion
24. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/voomwt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article