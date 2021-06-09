Global Alternators Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alternators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Alternators refer to devices which convert mechanical energy into electrical energy. The working principle of alternators depends upon Faraday's law of electromagnetic induction in which the current is induced in the conductor surrounded by a magnetic field when there is a relative motion. Alternators find applications in electric generators; automotive, marine, gas and oil industries; power plants; etc. According to the latest report, titled "Alternators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global alternators market reached a value of US$ 17.2 Billion in 2020.



Due to the increasing consumption of alternating current in different sectors, such as automotive, gas, industrial manufacturing, etc., the demand for alternators has witnessed a positive growth across the globe. Another key growth-inducing factor is the growing investment in grid infrastructure in the developing regions. Apart from this, modern day vehicles are equipped with an alternator which is driven by the engine to provide alternating current. Rising disposable incomes and prevalence of a luxurious lifestyle have led to a surge in the sales of vehicles over the years. Moreover, rising industrialisation along with growth in cogeneration offer new opportunities, thereby creating an attractive market for the alternators. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global alternators market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Stamford, Leroy Somer, Mecc Alte, Valeo and Denso.



This report provides a deep insight into the global alternators market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, market segmentation based on type, voltage, rated power, application, speed, weight, fuel type and region. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the alternators market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global alternators market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global alternators market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global alternators market?

Which are the popular product types in the global alternators market?

What are the major voltage segments in the global alternators market?

What is the breakup of the global alternators market on rated power basis?

What is the breakup of the global alternators market on speed basis?

What is the breakup of the global alternators market on weight basis?

What are the key application segments in the global alternators market?

What are the major end-use segments in the global alternators market?

What are the major fuels used in the global alternators market?

What is the structure of the global alternators market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global alternators market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Alternators Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Voltage

5.6 Market Breakup by Rated Power

5.7 Market Breakup by Applications

5.8 Market Breakup by Speed

5.9 Market Breakup by Weight

5.10 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.11 Market Breakup by Fuel Used

5.12 Market Breakup by Region

5.13 Market Forecast

5.13.1 Volume Trends

5.13.2 Value Trends



6 Market Performance by Type

6.1 Electro-Magnet (Induction) Alternators

6.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Permanent Magnet Alternators

6.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others Alternators

6.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Performance by Voltage

7.1 220V-440V Alternators

7.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 More than 440V Alternators

7.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Less than 220V Alternators

7.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Performance by Rated Power

8.1 <_kw_br />8.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 1 kW-5 kW

8.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 5 kW-50 kW

8.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 <_0kw-500 />8.4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 500KW-1500 kW

8.5.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 1500KW-5000 kW

8.6.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 >5000KW

8.7.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Performance by Application

9.1 Industrial Applications

9.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Automotive and Transportation

9.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Power Generation

9.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Standby Power

9.4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Performance by Speed

10.1 Low Speed Alternators

10.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Medium Speed Alternators

10.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 High Speed Alternators

10.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Ultra High-Speed Alternators

10.4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Performance by Weight

11.1 Low Weight Alternators

11.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Medium Weight Alternators

11.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 High Weight Alternators

11.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Performance by End-Use Sector

12.1 Industrial

12.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Commercial

12.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Residential

12.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast



13 Market Performance by Fuel Used

13.1 Fossil fuel

13.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

13.1.2 Market Forecast

13.2 Natural

13.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

13.2.2 Market Forecast



14 Market Performance by Region

14.1 Asia-Pacific

14.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

14.1.2 Market Forecast

14.2 Europe

14.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

14.2.2 Market Forecast

14.3 North America

14.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

14.3.2 Market Forecast

14.4 Middle East and Africa

14.4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

14.4.2 Market Forecast

14.5 Latin America

14.5.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

14.5.2 Market Forecast



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



16 Key Players Profiles

16.1 Cummins Generator Technologies Ltd. (Stamford-Avk)

16.1.1 Company Overview

16.1.2 Description

16.1.3 Product Portfolio

16.1.4 Financials

16.1.5 Key Contacts

16.2 Mecc Alte Alternators Pty. Ltd.

16.2.1 Company Overview

16.2.2 Description

16.2.3 Product Portfolio

16.2.4 Key Contacts

16.3 Leroy Somer Inc.

16.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.2 Description

16.3.3 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Financials

16.3.5 Key Contacts

16.4 Valeo Service

16.4.1 Company Overview

16.4.2 Description

16.4.3 Financials

16.4.4 Key Contacts

16.5 Denso Corporation

16.5.1 Company Overview

16.5.2 Company Description

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis

16.5.4 Financials

16.5.5 Key Contacts

16.6 HHI

16.6.1 Company Overview

16.6.2 Description

16.6.3 Operations

16.6.4 Financials

16.6.5 Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/voma2o



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

