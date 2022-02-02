Global Aluminium Powder Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Feb 02, 2022, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminium Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aluminium powder market reached a volume of 418.5 Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a volume of 504.5 Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Aluminium powder refers to the fine, granular, silvery-white to grey, and odorless powder made from aluminium metal. It is reactive and flammable in nature and is obtained by stamping and ball-milling foils in the presence of fatty lubricants, such as stearic acid, edible vegetable oil, and food-grade fatty acids. It is also supplied in the form of paste wetted with mineral spirit.
Nowadays, aluminium powder is available in various forms, such as atomized aluminium powder, flake powder, paste, and pigment powder. The powder is denser than water and is extensively used to make other chemicals. Aluminium powder undergoes vigorous exothermic reactions when it gets oxidized. It can also react with numerous organic and inorganic chemicals. As a result, it finds application in manufacturing explosives and fireworks, paints and sealants, sparkles and glitters, aerated autoclave concrete, reflective roof coatings, and printing inks
The global aluminium powder market is primarily driven by its increasing applications in diverse industries. Aluminium powder is utilized in the construction industry as it forms an essential component in the production of lightweight concrete. In combination with oxygen, it is also used in the aerospace and defense sector for launching rockets.
Additionally, aluminium shows high corrosion resistance and is effective in increasing the lifespan of the product. As a result, there has been an increasing demand for aluminium powder in the electronics industry, and it is favored as the main ingredient in the production of solar cells. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns have encouraged several manufacturers to adopt green manufacturing practices to minimize operating costs and reduce energy and utility bills, which is acting as a major trend in the market
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
- ECKA Granules Germany GmbH
- Toyal America, Inc
- Alcoa Corporation
- United Co RUSAL PLC
- AMG Alpoco UK Ltd
- Metal Powder Company Limited (MEPCO)
Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What is the size of the global aluminum powder market?
2. What are the key factors driving the global aluminum powder market?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aluminum powder market?
4. What is the breakup of the global aluminum powder market based on the raw material?
5. What is the breakup of the global aluminum powder market based on the end-use?
6. What is the breakup of the global aluminum powder market based on the technology?
7. What are the key regions in the global aluminum powder market?
8. Who are the key companies/players in the global aluminum powder market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Aluminium Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Production Volume Trends
5.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.5 Market Forecast
5.6 Market Breakup by Key Players
6 Global Aluminium Powder Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.3 Impact of COVID-19
6.4 Market Breakup by Region
6.5 Market Breakup by Technology
6.6 Market Breakup by End-Use
6.7 Market Breakup by Raw Material
6.8 Market Forecast
6.9 SWOT Analysis
6.9.1 Overview
6.9.2 Strengths
6.9.3 Weaknesses
6.9.4 Opportunities
6.9.5 Threats
6.10 Value Chain Analysis
6.10.1 Raw Material Procurement
6.10.2 Manufacturing
6.10.3 Marketing
6.10.4 Distribution
6.10.5 Exports
6.10.6 End-Use
6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.11.1 Overview
6.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.11.4 Degree of Competition
6.11.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.11.6 Threat of Substitutes
6.12 Key Success and Risk Factors
6.13 Aluminium Powder: Import and Export Data
6.13.1 Imports by Major Countries
6.13.2 Exports by Major Countries
7 Performance of Key Regions
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Air Atomization
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Others
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Industrial
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Automotive
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Chemical
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Construction
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Explosives
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Defense and Aerospace
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Raw Material
10.1 Aluminium Ingots
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Aluminium Scrap
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Structure
11.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
12 Aluminium Powder Manufacturing Process
12.1 Product Overview
12.2 Manufacturing Process
12.3 Raw Material Requirements
12.4 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates
13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
13.3 Plant Layout
13.4 Plant Machinery
13.5 Machinery Pictures
13.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
13.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
13.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
13.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
13.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
13.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
13.12 Other Capital Investments
14 Loans and Financial Assistance
15 Project Economics
16 Key Player Profiles
16.1 Ecka Granules
16.2 Toyal America Inc.
16.3 Alcoa
16.4 RUSAL
16.5 AMG Alpoco
16.6 MEPCO
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ly956c
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article