Global Aluminium Powder Markets Report 2019 Featuring Ecka Granules, Toyal America, Alcoa, RUSAL, AMG Alpoco & MEPCO
Feb 19, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminium Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aluminium powder market has grown at a CAGR of around 2.2% during 2011-2018, reaching a volume of 617,238 Tons in 2018.
Aluminium powder is obtained by finely grinding the aluminium metal. This powder is light in weight, odourless, highly flammable and silvery-white to grey in colour. Its property to undergo vigorous exothermic reactions when it gets oxidized encourages its applications in the production of various explosives and fireworks.
Aluminium powder is also used in the making of many paints and sealants, sparkles and glitters, aerated autoclave concrete, reflective roof coating and printing inks. It is generally available in four forms- atomized aluminium powder, aluminium flake powder, aluminium paste and aluminium pigment powder. Over the last few years, the aluminium powder industry has evolved extensively with the advancement in technology and growth in the global economy.
Scope of the Report
- Currently, North America represents the biggest market for aluminium powder accounting for more than one-third of the total market. North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacifc.
- The report has further segmented the market on the basis of end-use, technology and raw material.
- Based on the end-use, the market has been segmented into industrial, automotive, construction, explosives, defense and aerospace, and others.
- Based on the technology, the market has been segmented into air atomization and others.
- On the basis of raw material used, the market has been categorized into aluminium ingots and aluminium scrap.
- The report provides both the historical and future market trends for various sub-segmentations based on the end-use, technology and the raw material.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the aluminium powder market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global aluminium powder industry?
- Which are the key end-use segments in the global aluminium powder industry?
- Which are the key technologies in the global aluminium powder industry?
- What are the key raw materials in the global aluminium powder industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global aluminium powder industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global aluminium powder industry?
- What is the structure of the global aluminium powder industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global aluminium powder industry?
- What are the profit margins in the aluminium powder industry?
- What are the key requirements for setting up an aluminium powder manufacturing plant?
- How is aluminium powder manufactured?
- What are the various unit operations involved in an aluminium powder manufacturing plant?
- What is the total size of land required for setting up an aluminium powder manufacturing plant?
- What are the machinery requirements for setting up an aluminium powder manufacturing plant?
- What are the raw material requirements for setting up an aluminium powder manufacturing plant?
- What are the packaging requirements for aluminium powder?
- What are the transportation requirements for aluminium powder?
- What are the utility requirements for setting up an aluminium powder manufacturing plant?
- What are the manpower requirements for setting up an aluminium powder manufacturing plant?
- What are the infrastructure costs for setting up an aluminium powder manufacturing plant?
- What are the capital costs for setting up an aluminium powder manufacturing plant?
- What are the operating costs for setting up an aluminium powder manufacturing plant?
- What will be the income and expenditures for an aluminium powder manufacturing plant?
- What is the time required to break-even?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Aluminium Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.5 Market Forecast
5.6 Market Breakup by Key Players
6 Global Aluminium Powder Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.3 Market Breakup by Region
6.4 Market Breakup by Technology
6.5 Market Breakup by End-Use
6.6 Market Breakup by Raw Material
6.7 Market Forecast
6.8 SWOT Analysis
6.9 Value Chain Analysis
6.9.1 Raw Material Procurement
6.9.2 Manufacturing
6.9.3 Marketing
6.9.4 Distribution
6.9.5 Exports
6.9.6 End-Use
6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.11 Key Success and Risk Factors
6.12 Aluminium Powder: Import and Export Data
6.12.1 Imports by Major Countries
6.12.2 Exports by Major Countries
7 Performance of Key Regions
7.1 North America
7.2 Europe
7.3 Asia Pacific
7.4 South America
7.5 Middle East and Africa
8 Market by Technology
8.1 Air Atomization
8.2 Others
9 Market by End-Use
9.1 Industrial
9.2 Automotive
9.3 Chemical
9.4 Construction
9.5 Explosives
9.6 Defense and Aerospace
9.7 Others
10 Market by Raw Material
10.1 Aluminium Ingots
10.2 Aluminium Scrap
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Structure
11.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
12 Aluminium Powder Manufacturing Process
12.1 Product Overview
12.2 Manufacturing Process
12.3 Raw Material Requirements
12.4 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates
13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
13.3 Plant Layout
13.4 Plant Machinery
13.5 Machinery Pictures
13.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
13.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
13.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
13.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
13.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
13.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
13.12 Other Capital Investments
14 Loans and Financial Assistance
15 Project Economics
15.1 Capital Cost of the Project
15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
15.4 Taxation and Depreciation
15.5 Income Projections
15.6 Expenditure Projections
15.7 Financial Analysis
15.8 Profit Analysis
16 Key Player Profiles
16.1 Ecka Granules
16.2 Toyal America Inc.
16.3 Alcoa
16.4 RUSAL
16.5 AMG Alpoco
16.6 MEPCO
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n8m45k/global_aluminium?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article