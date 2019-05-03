Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market to 2023 - Fluctuating Raw Material Prices will Hamper Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aluminum alloy wheel market will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.



Increased benefits of aluminum in alloy wheels over conventional materials is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Alloy wheels are highly resistant to oxidation thus, they are less prone to rust and corrosion. Aluminum is a good dispenser of heat compared to pure metals, which helps in extending the longevity of tires. Further, the aesthetic appeal of these wheels will boost their demand in the market.



Market Overview



Need to comply with government regulations to curb pollution



Vehicle owners need to comply with state and federal laws in order to protect the environment. The use of aluminum alloy wheels in vehicles helps in reducing the overall weight of the vehicle and thereby decreasing their carbon footprint allowing them to comply the government regulation.



Fluctuating raw material prices



The key factor which will hamper the growth of the market is the fluctuating raw material prices. The primary raw material used is aluminum along with second metal such as magnesium. The volatility in the prices of aluminum due to the imbalance in its demand and supply can prove to be a challenge in the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. Factors such as the need to comply with government regulations to curb pollution coupled with the benefits of aluminum in alloy wheels over conventional materials will provide considerable growth opportunities to aluminum alloy wheel manufactures.



Accuride Corporation, Arconic (Alcoa Wheels), CITIC Limited, Enkei Wheels (India) Limited, and Superior Industries International, Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Accuride Corporation

Arconic (Aloca Wheels)

CITIC Limited

Enkei Wheels ( India ) Limited

) Limited Superior Industries International, Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aut2qu



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

