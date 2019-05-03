Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market to 2023 - Fluctuating Raw Material Prices will Hamper Market Growth
The "Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aluminum alloy wheel market will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.
Increased benefits of aluminum in alloy wheels over conventional materials is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Alloy wheels are highly resistant to oxidation thus, they are less prone to rust and corrosion. Aluminum is a good dispenser of heat compared to pure metals, which helps in extending the longevity of tires. Further, the aesthetic appeal of these wheels will boost their demand in the market.
Market Overview
Need to comply with government regulations to curb pollution
Vehicle owners need to comply with state and federal laws in order to protect the environment. The use of aluminum alloy wheels in vehicles helps in reducing the overall weight of the vehicle and thereby decreasing their carbon footprint allowing them to comply the government regulation.
Fluctuating raw material prices
The key factor which will hamper the growth of the market is the fluctuating raw material prices. The primary raw material used is aluminum along with second metal such as magnesium. The volatility in the prices of aluminum due to the imbalance in its demand and supply can prove to be a challenge in the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. Factors such as the need to comply with government regulations to curb pollution coupled with the benefits of aluminum in alloy wheels over conventional materials will provide considerable growth opportunities to aluminum alloy wheel manufactures.
Accuride Corporation, Arconic (Alcoa Wheels), CITIC Limited, Enkei Wheels (India) Limited, and Superior Industries International, Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
