Global Aluminum Castings Market Outlook to 2024: Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth
Jun 26, 2019, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminum Castings: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aluminum Castings in Tons by the following End-Use Sectors: Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, & Others), and Consumer/Industrial (Consumer Appliances, & Others).
The report also analyzes the market by following Casting Methods: Permanent Mold Casting, Diecasting, and Others.
The report profiles 118 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alcast Company (USA)
- Alcoa Corporation (USA)
- Bodine Aluminum Inc. (USA)
- CAF innovative Shapecasting (Canada)
- Cosma International Inc. (Canada)
- Consolidated Metco Inc. (USA)
- Dynacast International Inc. (USA)
- Endurance Technologies Limited (India)
- Gibbs Die Casting Corp. (USA)
- Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH (Germany)
- Nemak, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
- Pace Industries (USA)
- Rochester Aluminum Smelting Canada Ltd. (Canada)
- Rockman Industries Ltd. (India)
- Ryobi Limited (Japan)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Metal Castings: Critical for Production of Manufactured Parts and Finished Goods
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Segment Maintains Steady Demand Riding on Aluminum Castings Demand
Aluminum Castings: Rising Demand for Lightweight and Energy Efficient Products Drives Market Growth
Die Casting
The Major Process in the Aluminum Castings Market
Transportation Industry Propels Demand for Aluminum Castings
Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the Aluminum Castings Market
Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Competitive Landscape
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Cost and Environmental Benefits Propel Adoption of Secondary Aluminum Casting
Transportation Sector: Strong Demand for Lightweight Components in Automotive Industry Bodes Well for Aluminum Castings
Stable Automobile Production Trends Present Positive Prospects for Aluminum Castings Market
Trend towards Lighter Weight Vehicles Favors Aluminum Castings Market
Lightweight Materials in Automotive Industry As Compared to Steel
Environmental Regulations Drive Focus onto Lightweight Vehicles: A Key Growth Driver
Fuel Economy Regulations
A Glance at Fuel Economy Targets Set by China, EU and the US
Auto Manufacturers and OEMs to Increase Aluminum Content in Vehicles
Environmental Concerns Drive Auto Industry's Focus on Remanufactured Parts
Rising Popularity of Electric Cars Augurs Well for the Market
Competition between Steel and Aluminum Castings Heats Up in the Auto Industry
Robust Demand for Consumer Appliances Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver
Aluminum Castings Replace Wrought Iron and Steel in Military and Defense Applications
Opportunity Indicators
Telecommunications Equipment: A High Potential End-use Application
Pressure Tight and Reliable Aluminum Castings Meet the Challenging Specifications of Valves and Pumps
Porosity-Free, High-Strength and Superior Finish Aluminum Castings: A Key Requirement in Medical Devices
Magnesium
A Potential Threat to Aluminum Diecasts
3. ALUMINUM INDUSTRY: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE
Worldwide Production and Demand Scenario for Aluminum
Aluminum as a Material for Castings
Aluminum: Ideal in Combination with Zinc
Aluminum Faces Competition from Substitute Materials
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Metal Casting
Types of Aluminum Casting Processes
Permanent Mold Casting Method
Types of Permanent Mold Casting
Gravity Permanent Mold
Low-pressure Permanent Mold
Diecasting Method
Types of Aluminum Die Casting
Low Pressure Die Casting
High Pressure Die Casting
Squeeze Casting
Alternatives to Aluminum Die Casting Processes
Semi-Solid Forming Process Components: Superior to Mold Castings
Rheocasting and Thixocasting Semi-Solid Forming Process
The Alumax SSF Process
Other Casting Methods
Sand Casting
Types of Sand Casting
Green Sand Molding
High-Density Molding
Flaskless Molding
Tight Flask Molding
Skin-Dried and Dry Sand Molding
Chemically Bonded Sand Molding
Gravity Sand Casting
Investment Casting (Lost Wax)
Lost Foam
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Shiloh Industries to Take Over Brabant Alucast Italy and Brabant Alucast Netherlands
MGG Acquires Eurotech Group
MetalX Inks Supply Agreement with Busche Performance Group
Georg Fischer Acquires Eucasting Ro
Chassix to Take Over Benteler Automotive Farsund's Casting Business
Kamtek Unveils High-Pressure Diecasting for Manufacturing Aluminum Structural Parts in Alabama
Alcast Takes Over Fairfield Aluminum Casting
Future Die Cast and Engineering Takes Over Smithfield Manufacturing
Nemak to Take Over Cevher Dkm Sanayii
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Aluminum Castings Market by End-Use Sector
Analysis by Casting Method
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Metal Casting
The Foundation of US Manufacturing Sector
Resurgent US Manufacturing Sector to Fuel Growth in Aluminum Castings Market
Increasing Usage of Aluminum Castings by the US Automobile Industry
Evolving Supply Chain for Aluminum Castings in Automotive Industry
Automotive Industry Trends to Set the Tone for Aluminum Die-Castings Market
Tariffs on Aluminum and Steel Imports
Implications for Aluminum Castings Market
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Automotive Industry
A Major End-Use Market for Aluminum Castings
Ryobi Limited
A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Auto Industry
The Major End-Use Market for aluminum Castings
B.Market Analytics
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Metal Casting Market Positioned for Growth
Die-Casting Market in Germany
Positive Growth Outlook
Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH
A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Automotive Production Activity Favors Aluminum Castings Market
Continued Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Sustains Demand in Developing Markets
Competition
B.Market Analytics
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Despite Manufacturing Slowdown, the Established Industrial Base Presents China as a Major Market for Aluminum Castings
Aluminum Diecasting Market in China
Poised for Growth
B.Market Analytics
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
India: The New Cast Metals Hub
Die Casting Market in India: Auto Industry to Fuel Growth
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
South Korea
B.Market Analytics
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Mexico
Nemak, S.A. De C.V.
A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 118 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 122)
- The United States (32)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (64)
- France (2)
- Germany (20)
- The United Kingdom (17)
- Italy (8)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (14)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4s089s
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article