Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors: Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 112 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Aihua Group

- Barker Microfarads, Inc.

- Capacitor Industries

- CapXon International Electronic Co., Ltd.

- Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc.

- DuraCap International Inc.



ALUMINUM ELECTROLYTIC CAPACITORS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs): An Introductory Prelude

Market Highlights

China: The Most Important Market for AECs Worldwide

Table 1: China Accounts for over 2/3rd Share of the World AECs Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for China and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Growth to Remain Intact Amid Mixed Demand Patterns Across End-Use Sectors

Key Applications of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs) by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot

Table 2: AECs Requirement by Select End-Use Application

Currency Exchange Fluctuations Continue to Hamper Industry Revenues

Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on AECs Market

Stable Economic Scenario to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near-Term

Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Japanese Companies Dominate the Global AECs Market

Table 4: Leading Players in the Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lelon Electronics, Man Yue Technology, Nantong Jianghai Capacitor, Nichicon, Nippon Chemi-Con, Panasonic, Rubycon, Samwha Capacitor, Samyoung Electronics, The Aihua Group and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chinese Players Vie for Bigger Share in the Market

Stiff Competition Forces Players to Expand Product Lines

Supply Chain Structure: An Overview



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES



Solid AECs - A Fast Growing Segment

Lead Based Variants - The Dominant Product Type

Chip Type Aluminum Capacitors to Witness Fastest Growth

Miniaturization to Drive Demand for Small Versions of Capacitors

Surface Mount Devices Gain Popularity

Huge Radial Leaded Market Bodes Brighter Prospects for V-chip Capacitors

Organic Polymer Cathodes Gain Prominence

Large External Diameter - A Major Drawback for AECs

Consumer Electronics to Remain Key End-Use Sector Despite Declining Consumption

Market Experiences Weaker Demand in Computers & Peripherals Sector

Table 5: Global Personal Computer Shipments (Million Units): 2011-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global PC Market by Type (2012, 2016 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments for Desktop PCs, Notebook PCs, and Tablet PCs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Wider Proliferation of Mobile Devices Contracts AEC Shipments in Computers & Peripherals Vertical

Table 7: Global Market for Smartphones: Volume Sales in Million Units for the Years 2014 through 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Smartphones Market by Region/ Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Smartphone Penetration Worldwide (as a Percentage of Total Mobile Users) for Major Countries: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013 & 2020

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Other Key Factors Responsible for the Decline in PC-Grade AEC Shipments

Longer PC Replacement Cycle

Desktop Virtualization

Mobile Computing & Wider Adoption of BYOD Concept

Sentiment Remains Resilient in Industrial Sector

AECs Assume Critical Importance in Inverters

General-Use Inverters

Inverter Air Conditioners

Other Inverters

Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Extends New Opportunities

Table 11: Global Industrial Automation Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Factory Automation and Process Automation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Industrial Automation Market by Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Automotive, Chemical, Food Processing, Oil & Gas, Packaging, Pharmaceuticals, Plastic Manufacturing, Power, Textile and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Penetration of Industrial Robots Perks Up Demand Growth

Table 13: Global Industrial Robots Market (2015 & 2020P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Sales of Industrial Robots by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Role of Process Control Equipment Amuses Market

Telecommunications: A High-Profitability Segment

Rapidly Expanding Telecommunication Sector Favors Market Growth

Table 14: Worldwide Internet Users by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Users for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Worldwide Internet Penetration Rates (%) by Geographic Region: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global Internet Access by Device Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Device Ownership for Desktop, Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Global IP Traffic Scenario (2015 & 2019P): IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Global IP Traffic Scenario (2015 & 2019P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Connection Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Builds New Momentum

Automotive Sector's Increased Thrust on Electronics Instigates New Demand for AECs

Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production Bodes Well for Market Growth

Table 19: Global Passenger Car Market by Region/Country (2017 & 2020P): Breakdown of Annual Production in '000 Units for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Global Commercial Vehicle Market by Region/Country (2017 & 2020P): Breakdown of Annual Production in '000 Units for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Highway to Drive AECs Demand in Automotive Sector

AECs Sense Potential Opportunities through Growth of Electric Vehicles Segment

Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Accelerates Market Prospects

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Augurs Well for AECs

A Peek into Key Healthcare Electronics Segments

Diagnostic Equipment

Telehealth & Telemedicine Technologies

Wireless Devices

AECs to Make Gains in Mining Tools Segment

Key Issues for AECs Market

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products



3. GLOBAL CAPACITORS INDUSTRY: AN OVERVIEW



Capacitors: Introduction

Historic Background of Capacitors

Types of Capacitors

Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Tantalum Capacitors

Film Capacitors

Super Capacitors

Other Capacitors

End-Use Applications and Properties by Capacitor Type - Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, Ceramic Capacitors, Tantalum Capacitors, and Plastic Film Capacitors

Capacitor Production: Cost Analysis by Type

Ceramic Capacitors

Film Capacitors

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Tantalum Capacitors

Variable Costs - The Focal Point for Cost Containment

Vertical Integration Offers Better Control Over Variable Costs

Capacitors Play a Critical Role in Electronic Systems

A Snapshot of the World Capacitors Market

Key Issues and Challenges in the Capacitor Industry

Statistical Data

Table 21: Global Capacitors Market by End-Use Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Computers, Consumer AV, Power & Industrial, Telecom and Specialty & Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Global Market for Capacitors by Region/ Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Leading Players in the Global Capacitors Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for KEMET, Kyocera/AVX, Murata, Nichicon, Nippon Chemi-Con, Panasonic, Rubycon, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Taiyo Yuden, TDK and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Electrolytic Capacitors: An Overview

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors: Introduction

Construction

Forming & Etching

Slitting

Winding

Impregnation

Sealing

Configuration Types

Performance Attributes

Equivalent Series Resistance (ESR)

Ripple Current

Temperature

Capacitance

Polar AECs & Bipolar AECs

Polar AECs

Anode

Dielectric Layer

Electrolyte

Cathode

Paper Spacers

Tabs

Aluminum Can

Bipolar AECs

Advantages

Disadvantages

Key Applications

DC Current Blocking & Bypass

Audio Applications

Energy Discharge Applications

Photoflash Applications

Strobe applications

Motor Start Applications

Output Filtering

Heat Generation and Capacitor Life

High Heat Reduces Capacitor's Life

Capacitor Cooling Enhances its Lifespan

End-Use Sectors

International Standards for AECs



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Nichicon Launches UXY Series Lead-Type Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

KEMET Unveils KONNEKT Technology

NIC Components Releases NSPE-TC Series Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Cornell Dubilier Rolls Out New Line of Axial-Lead Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Vishay Rolls Out Enhanced Version of its 159 PUL-SI Snap-In Power Aluminum Capacitors

Panasonic Launches EEH-ZE series Hybrid Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors

Murata Launches World's Smallest Polymer Al E-Caps

Panasonic Automotive & Industrial Systems Unveils EEH-ZE Series Hybrid Al E-Caps

Panasonic Introduces New EEU-FS Series Radial Leaded Al E-Caps

Nippon Chemi-con Introduces HXE Series Surface- Mount Hybrid Al E-Caps

Exxelia Showcases Snapsic HV and Prorelsic Al E-Caps

KEMET Launches ALC Press-Fit Snap-In Al E-Caps

Nichicon Introduces GYA Series Al E-Caps

TDK Unveils New Al E-Caps with 60 g Vibration Strength

TDK Rolls Out New EPCOS Al E-Caps

Cornell Dubilier Rolls Out Ruggedized HZA_ V & HZC_V SMT Hybrid Polymer-AECs

Vishay Launches 160 RLA Aluminum Capacitors

Cornell Dubilier Introduces AFK_V Series of Ruggedized SMT AECs

Vishay Unveils 146 CTI & 160 CLA Series Capacitors with Extended Voltage Range

Vishay Rolls Out 180 CPS & 181 CPL Aluminum Polymer Capacitors

Vishay Introduces New Aluminum Capacitors

Cornell Dubilier Electronics Unveils Slimpack AECs

Panasonic Rolls Out V-TC and V-TCU Series AECs

Nichicon Develops LGM Series Snap-In Terminal-Type AECs

Sun Electronic Industries Unveils CE-JX Series AECs

Sun Electronic Announces HVJ Series AECs

Panasonic Develops New Conductive Polymer Hybrid AECs

Panasonic Rolls Out FKS Series AECs in Europe

Panasonic Unveils New V-FT Series AECs

Vishay Unveils 256 PMG-SI Series Miniaturized Snap-In Power AECs

Vishay Unveils 157 PUM-SI Ultra-Miniature AECs with Higher Rated Voltage

KEMET Rolls Out New High Voltage ALC10 Series Snap-In AECs

Cornell Dubilier Releases Type HZC Hybrid Polymer-AECs

NIC Components Unveils New NRB-XZ Series Miniature Radial Leaded AECs

Rubycon Introduces TRV Series Surface-Mount Type AECs

Nichicon Develops UBY Series of Radial Lead Type AECs

Nichicon Rolls Out CH Series Chip-Type AECs

Nichicon Rolls Out CV Series Chip-Type AECs

Panasonic Announces FKS Series AECs



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



WPG Americas Partners with KEMET Electronics

Knowles Renames Capacitors Division as Knowles Precision Devices

KEMET Electronics and Jianghai (Nantong) Establish KEMET Jianghai Electronic JV

AVX to Shut Down Cattaraugus County Facility

Samsung Electro-Mechanics to Launch Subsidiary in India

Hitachi Chemical and Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery Merge

ELNA Receives OHSAS 18001 Certification for TANIN ELNA

Nichicon Commences Mass-Production of LGN Series 600-V AECs

ELNA Commences Mass Production of HTK & HT Conductive Polymer Hybrid AECs

Cornell Dubilier Acquires Assets of Illinois Capacitor

TAIYO YUDEN Commences Sales of AECs of ELNA CO

FTCAP Inks Global Distribution Agreement with Richardson Electronics

Cornell Dubilier Inks New Franchise Agreement with Distributed Micro Technology

Showa Denko (SDK) Expands Chinese Operations



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



Aihua Group (China)

Barker Microfarads, Inc. (USA)

Capacitor Industries (USA)

CapXon International Electronic Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. (USA)

DuraCap International Inc. (Canada)

Elna Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Elna America, Inc. (USA)

EPCOS AG (Germany)

Guangdong Fenghua High-tech Co., Ltd. (China)

Hitachi AIC, Inc. (Japan)

Hitano Enterprise Corp. (Taiwan)

Kemet Corp. (USA)

Lelon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)

Liket Corp. (Taiwan)

Man Yue Technology Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd. (China)

NIC Components Corp. (USA)

Nichicon Corp. (Japan)

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Rubycon Corp. (Japan)

Samwha Capacitor Group (South Korea)

Samyoung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Sun Electronic Industries Corporation (Japan)

Taiwan Chinsan Electronics Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Consumer Electronics Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Consumer Electronics Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed With Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Consumer Electronics Applications By Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Computers & Peripherals applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Computers & Peripherals applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Computers & Peripherals applications - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Telecommunications Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Telecommunications Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Telecommunications Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Automotive Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Value Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Automotive Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Automotive Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Other End-use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Other End-use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Other End-use Sectors - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Declining Demand in Key End-Use Sectors Hampers Growth Prospects

Potential Opportunities Prevail in Industrial & Medical Electronics Segments

Market Benefits from Growing Telecommunications Sector

Specialty Applications to Drive Demand

Imported Devices Dominate the Market

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: US Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: US 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Japan: A Key Producer, Exporter and Consumer of AECs

Home to Global Leading AEC Vendors

AEC Vendors Benefit from Weak Yen

Recent Natural Calamities Hamper Market Prospects

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Japanese Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Japanese 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Relocation to Low-cost Regions

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. CHINA



A.Market Analysis

China: The Dominant Market for AECs Worldwide

Table 54: China Accounts for over 2/3rd Share of the World AECs Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for China and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Glimpse at the Chinese AECs Market

Jiangsu - A Key Chinese Province in Capacitor Production

Chinese Capacitors - Diversity in Quality

Product Enhancements Drive Growth

Competitive Scenario

Players Vigorously Compete in Export Markets

Heavy Competition Propels Product Line Expansion

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Chinese Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Chinese 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC (EXCLUDING JAPAN & CHINA)



A.Market Analysis

New Products and Emerging Applications Initiate Growth

An Overview of Select Regional Markets

Hong Kong

Taiwan

South Korea

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD



A.Market Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Rest of World Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Rest of World 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 112 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 123) The United States (23) Canada (1) Japan (14) Europe (9) - France (1) - Germany (4) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (76)

