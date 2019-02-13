Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Industry
Feb 13, 2019, 20:08 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors: Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive, and Others.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246023
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 112 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aihua Group
- Barker Microfarads, Inc.
- Capacitor Industries
- CapXon International Electronic Co., Ltd.
- Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc.
- DuraCap International Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246023
ALUMINUM ELECTROLYTIC CAPACITORS MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs): An Introductory Prelude
Market Highlights
China: The Most Important Market for AECs Worldwide
Table 1: China Accounts for over 2/3rd Share of the World AECs Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for China and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Growth to Remain Intact Amid Mixed Demand Patterns Across End-Use Sectors
Key Applications of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs) by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot
Table 2: AECs Requirement by Select End-Use Application
Currency Exchange Fluctuations Continue to Hamper Industry Revenues
Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on AECs Market
Stable Economic Scenario to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near-Term
Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
Japanese Companies Dominate the Global AECs Market
Table 4: Leading Players in the Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lelon Electronics, Man Yue Technology, Nantong Jianghai Capacitor, Nichicon, Nippon Chemi-Con, Panasonic, Rubycon, Samwha Capacitor, Samyoung Electronics, The Aihua Group and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Chinese Players Vie for Bigger Share in the Market
Stiff Competition Forces Players to Expand Product Lines
Supply Chain Structure: An Overview
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Solid AECs - A Fast Growing Segment
Lead Based Variants - The Dominant Product Type
Chip Type Aluminum Capacitors to Witness Fastest Growth
Miniaturization to Drive Demand for Small Versions of Capacitors
Surface Mount Devices Gain Popularity
Huge Radial Leaded Market Bodes Brighter Prospects for V-chip Capacitors
Organic Polymer Cathodes Gain Prominence
Large External Diameter - A Major Drawback for AECs
Consumer Electronics to Remain Key End-Use Sector Despite Declining Consumption
Market Experiences Weaker Demand in Computers & Peripherals Sector
Table 5: Global Personal Computer Shipments (Million Units): 2011-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global PC Market by Type (2012, 2016 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments for Desktop PCs, Notebook PCs, and Tablet PCs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Wider Proliferation of Mobile Devices Contracts AEC Shipments in Computers & Peripherals Vertical
Table 7: Global Market for Smartphones: Volume Sales in Million Units for the Years 2014 through 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Smartphones Market by Region/ Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Unit Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Smartphone Penetration Worldwide (as a Percentage of Total Mobile Users) for Major Countries: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Other Key Factors Responsible for the Decline in PC-Grade AEC Shipments
Longer PC Replacement Cycle
Desktop Virtualization
Mobile Computing & Wider Adoption of BYOD Concept
Sentiment Remains Resilient in Industrial Sector
AECs Assume Critical Importance in Inverters
General-Use Inverters
Inverter Air Conditioners
Other Inverters
Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Extends New Opportunities
Table 11: Global Industrial Automation Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Factory Automation and Process Automation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Global Industrial Automation Market by Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Automotive, Chemical, Food Processing, Oil & Gas, Packaging, Pharmaceuticals, Plastic Manufacturing, Power, Textile and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Penetration of Industrial Robots Perks Up Demand Growth
Table 13: Global Industrial Robots Market (2015 & 2020P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Sales of Industrial Robots by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Role of Process Control Equipment Amuses Market
Telecommunications: A High-Profitability Segment
Rapidly Expanding Telecommunication Sector Favors Market Growth
Table 14: Worldwide Internet Users by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Users for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Worldwide Internet Penetration Rates (%) by Geographic Region: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Global Internet Access by Device Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Device Ownership for Desktop, Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Global IP Traffic Scenario (2015 & 2019P): IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Global IP Traffic Scenario (2015 & 2019P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Connection Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Builds New Momentum
Automotive Sector's Increased Thrust on Electronics Instigates New Demand for AECs
Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production Bodes Well for Market Growth
Table 19: Global Passenger Car Market by Region/Country (2017 & 2020P): Breakdown of Annual Production in '000 Units for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Global Commercial Vehicle Market by Region/Country (2017 & 2020P): Breakdown of Annual Production in '000 Units for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Highway to Drive AECs Demand in Automotive Sector
AECs Sense Potential Opportunities through Growth of Electric Vehicles Segment
Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Accelerates Market Prospects
Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Augurs Well for AECs
A Peek into Key Healthcare Electronics Segments
Diagnostic Equipment
Telehealth & Telemedicine Technologies
Wireless Devices
AECs to Make Gains in Mining Tools Segment
Key Issues for AECs Market
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Counterfeit Products
3. GLOBAL CAPACITORS INDUSTRY: AN OVERVIEW
Capacitors: Introduction
Historic Background of Capacitors
Types of Capacitors
Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
Tantalum Capacitors
Film Capacitors
Super Capacitors
Other Capacitors
End-Use Applications and Properties by Capacitor Type - Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, Ceramic Capacitors, Tantalum Capacitors, and Plastic Film Capacitors
Capacitor Production: Cost Analysis by Type
Ceramic Capacitors
Film Capacitors
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
Tantalum Capacitors
Variable Costs - The Focal Point for Cost Containment
Vertical Integration Offers Better Control Over Variable Costs
Capacitors Play a Critical Role in Electronic Systems
A Snapshot of the World Capacitors Market
Key Issues and Challenges in the Capacitor Industry
Statistical Data
Table 21: Global Capacitors Market by End-Use Sector (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Computers, Consumer AV, Power & Industrial, Telecom and Specialty & Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Global Market for Capacitors by Region/ Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Leading Players in the Global Capacitors Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for KEMET, Kyocera/AVX, Murata, Nichicon, Nippon Chemi-Con, Panasonic, Rubycon, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Taiyo Yuden, TDK and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Electrolytic Capacitors: An Overview
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors: Introduction
Construction
Forming & Etching
Slitting
Winding
Impregnation
Sealing
Configuration Types
Performance Attributes
Equivalent Series Resistance (ESR)
Ripple Current
Temperature
Capacitance
Polar AECs & Bipolar AECs
Polar AECs
Anode
Dielectric Layer
Electrolyte
Cathode
Paper Spacers
Tabs
Aluminum Can
Bipolar AECs
Advantages
Disadvantages
Key Applications
DC Current Blocking & Bypass
Audio Applications
Energy Discharge Applications
Photoflash Applications
Strobe applications
Motor Start Applications
Output Filtering
Heat Generation and Capacitor Life
High Heat Reduces Capacitor's Life
Capacitor Cooling Enhances its Lifespan
End-Use Sectors
International Standards for AECs
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Nichicon Launches UXY Series Lead-Type Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
KEMET Unveils KONNEKT Technology
NIC Components Releases NSPE-TC Series Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
Cornell Dubilier Rolls Out New Line of Axial-Lead Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
Vishay Rolls Out Enhanced Version of its 159 PUL-SI Snap-In Power Aluminum Capacitors
Panasonic Launches EEH-ZE series Hybrid Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors
Murata Launches World's Smallest Polymer Al E-Caps
Panasonic Automotive & Industrial Systems Unveils EEH-ZE Series Hybrid Al E-Caps
Panasonic Introduces New EEU-FS Series Radial Leaded Al E-Caps
Nippon Chemi-con Introduces HXE Series Surface- Mount Hybrid Al E-Caps
Exxelia Showcases Snapsic HV and Prorelsic Al E-Caps
KEMET Launches ALC Press-Fit Snap-In Al E-Caps
Nichicon Introduces GYA Series Al E-Caps
TDK Unveils New Al E-Caps with 60 g Vibration Strength
TDK Rolls Out New EPCOS Al E-Caps
Cornell Dubilier Rolls Out Ruggedized HZA_ V & HZC_V SMT Hybrid Polymer-AECs
Vishay Launches 160 RLA Aluminum Capacitors
Cornell Dubilier Introduces AFK_V Series of Ruggedized SMT AECs
Vishay Unveils 146 CTI & 160 CLA Series Capacitors with Extended Voltage Range
Vishay Rolls Out 180 CPS & 181 CPL Aluminum Polymer Capacitors
Vishay Introduces New Aluminum Capacitors
Cornell Dubilier Electronics Unveils Slimpack AECs
Panasonic Rolls Out V-TC and V-TCU Series AECs
Nichicon Develops LGM Series Snap-In Terminal-Type AECs
Sun Electronic Industries Unveils CE-JX Series AECs
Sun Electronic Announces HVJ Series AECs
Panasonic Develops New Conductive Polymer Hybrid AECs
Panasonic Rolls Out FKS Series AECs in Europe
Panasonic Unveils New V-FT Series AECs
Vishay Unveils 256 PMG-SI Series Miniaturized Snap-In Power AECs
Vishay Unveils 157 PUM-SI Ultra-Miniature AECs with Higher Rated Voltage
KEMET Rolls Out New High Voltage ALC10 Series Snap-In AECs
Cornell Dubilier Releases Type HZC Hybrid Polymer-AECs
NIC Components Unveils New NRB-XZ Series Miniature Radial Leaded AECs
Rubycon Introduces TRV Series Surface-Mount Type AECs
Nichicon Develops UBY Series of Radial Lead Type AECs
Nichicon Rolls Out CH Series Chip-Type AECs
Nichicon Rolls Out CV Series Chip-Type AECs
Panasonic Announces FKS Series AECs
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
WPG Americas Partners with KEMET Electronics
Knowles Renames Capacitors Division as Knowles Precision Devices
KEMET Electronics and Jianghai (Nantong) Establish KEMET Jianghai Electronic JV
AVX to Shut Down Cattaraugus County Facility
Samsung Electro-Mechanics to Launch Subsidiary in India
Hitachi Chemical and Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery Merge
ELNA Receives OHSAS 18001 Certification for TANIN ELNA
Nichicon Commences Mass-Production of LGN Series 600-V AECs
ELNA Commences Mass Production of HTK & HT Conductive Polymer Hybrid AECs
Cornell Dubilier Acquires Assets of Illinois Capacitor
TAIYO YUDEN Commences Sales of AECs of ELNA CO
FTCAP Inks Global Distribution Agreement with Richardson Electronics
Cornell Dubilier Inks New Franchise Agreement with Distributed Micro Technology
Showa Denko (SDK) Expands Chinese Operations
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Aihua Group (China)
Barker Microfarads, Inc. (USA)
Capacitor Industries (USA)
CapXon International Electronic Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. (USA)
DuraCap International Inc. (Canada)
Elna Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Elna America, Inc. (USA)
EPCOS AG (Germany)
Guangdong Fenghua High-tech Co., Ltd. (China)
Hitachi AIC, Inc. (Japan)
Hitano Enterprise Corp. (Taiwan)
Kemet Corp. (USA)
Lelon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)
Liket Corp. (Taiwan)
Man Yue Technology Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd. (China)
NIC Components Corp. (USA)
Nichicon Corp. (Japan)
Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Rubycon Corp. (Japan)
Samwha Capacitor Group (South Korea)
Samyoung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Sun Electronic Industries Corporation (Japan)
Taiwan Chinsan Electronics Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Consumer Electronics Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Consumer Electronics Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed With Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Consumer Electronics Applications By Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Computers & Peripherals applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Computers & Peripherals applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Computers & Peripherals applications - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Telecommunications Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Telecommunications Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Telecommunications Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Automotive Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Value Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Automotive Applications by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Automotive Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Other End-use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Other End-use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in Other End-use Sectors - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for US, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Declining Demand in Key End-Use Sectors Hampers Growth Prospects
Potential Opportunities Prevail in Industrial & Medical Electronics Segments
Market Benefits from Growing Telecommunications Sector
Specialty Applications to Drive Demand
Imported Devices Dominate the Market
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: US Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: US 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Japan: A Key Producer, Exporter and Consumer of AECs
Home to Global Leading AEC Vendors
AEC Vendors Benefit from Weak Yen
Recent Natural Calamities Hamper Market Prospects
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 48: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Japanese Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Japanese 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Relocation to Low-cost Regions
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: European Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: European 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
China: The Dominant Market for AECs Worldwide
Table 54: China Accounts for over 2/3rd Share of the World AECs Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for China and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
A Glimpse at the Chinese AECs Market
Jiangsu - A Key Chinese Province in Capacitor Production
Chinese Capacitors - Diversity in Quality
Product Enhancements Drive Growth
Competitive Scenario
Players Vigorously Compete in Export Markets
Heavy Competition Propels Product Line Expansion
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 55: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Chinese Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Chinese 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC (EXCLUDING JAPAN & CHINA)
A.Market Analysis
New Products and Emerging Applications Initiate Growth
An Overview of Select Regional Markets
Hong Kong
Taiwan
South Korea
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 61: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Rest of World Historic Review for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Rest of World 14-year Perspective for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value Shipments for Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications, Automotive and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 112 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 123) The United States (23) Canada (1) Japan (14) Europe (9) - France (1) - Germany (4) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (76)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246023
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article