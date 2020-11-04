Global Aluminum Rolled Products (1xxx, 3xxx, 5xxx and 6xxx) Market 2020-2025 with Novelis, Constellium, Arconic Rolled Products, UACJ, and Norsk Hydro ASA Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminum Rolled Products Market by Grade (1xxx, 3xxx, 5xxx and 6xxx), End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Packaging, Consumer Durables, Others) and Region (NA, Europe, APAC, MEA, SA) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aluminum Rolled Products Market Size is Estimated to be USD 45.2 Billion in 2020 and Projected to Reach USD 62.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2025.

Growth in automotive & transportation, building & construction and other industries has fuel the growth of aluminium rolled products market. China, India, Japan, US, and Germany are the major countries leading in the market. However, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to impact the aluminum rolled products market severely.

The 6xxx series grade is the projected to lead the aluminum rolled products market during the forecast period.

Based on grade, the market is segregated into 1xxx Series (1050, and others), 3xxx Series (3003, and others), 5xxx Series (5005, and others), and 6xxx Series. Among these 6xxx Series accounted for the largest share and is also expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed towards its properties such as ultra-high tensile strength, light weight, modability and other of the 6xxx Series enhances its usage in automotive & transportation industry. 1xxx Series (1050, and others) is expected to register second highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The automotive & transportation industry is the major consumer of the aluminum rolled products market.

Based on end-use industry, the aluminum rolled products market is segregated into Automotive and Transportation (Automotive, Aerospace, Train and Ship building), Building and Infrastructure (Building Facades, Doors and Windows), Packaging, Consumer Durables, and Others.



Among these automotive & transportation industry accounted for the largest share. Automotive & transportation industry is under transformation for reducing the weight of the vehicles which leads to reduction in fuel consumption and low Co2 emissions. For doing so, aluminium is the most suitable metal. The packaging industry is expected to register second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a major share of the market in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, the aluminum rolled products market is segregated into five regions - Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among these, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing building & infrastructure activities, coupled with the availability of large manufacturers such as UACJ Corporation.



These companies have production bases majorly in China, Japan and India, due to the availability of domestic labor and raw materials at low-cost. The rapidly increasing population and urbanization are other factors expected to fuel the growth of the market.

The leading aluminum rolled products manufacturers profiled in this report are Novelis Inc. (US), Constellium SE (France), Arconic Rolled Products Corporation (US), UACJ Corporation (Japan), and Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway).



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Demand from End-Use Industries

Technological Advancements in the Aluminum Industry

Improved Driving Dynamics

Restraints

High Capital Investments Required

Effects of COVID-19 on End-Use Industries

Opportunities

Growth in Demand for Recycled and Value-Added Aluminum Products

Demand for Aluminum in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Other Companies Mentioned

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

China Hongqiao Group Limited

Granges AB

Hai Phong Aluminum Enamel Factory

Shandong Xinfa Huaxin Aluminum Co. Ltd.

