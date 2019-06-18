Global Alzheimer's Disease Markets, 2019-2034: Changing Landscape of Prescribing Patterns

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alzheimer's Disease Market and Forecast Analysis 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible, progressive, neurodegenerative, and fatal disease that slowly affects memory, cognition, and function. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia among older people. Dementia is the loss of cognitive functioning - thinking, remembering, and reasoning - and behavioral abilities, to such an extent that it interferes with a person's daily life and activities. Dementia ranges in severity from mild to the most severe stage, when the person must depend completely on others for basic activities of daily living.

Solanezumab's failure will likely impede the uptake of future beta amyloid antibodies.

The author's survey sheds light on the changing landscape of prescribing patterns in Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer's disease inflicts a significant burden in the US, Japan , and five major EU markets.

, and five major EU markets. A number of commercially successful brands are now reaching the end of their lifecycle.

Solanezumab's suspension has not stifled ongoing development of other amyloid-targeting therapies.

FORECAST: ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE

