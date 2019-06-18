Global Alzheimer's Disease Markets, 2019-2034: Changing Landscape of Prescribing Patterns
Jun 18, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alzheimer's Disease Market and Forecast Analysis 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible, progressive, neurodegenerative, and fatal disease that slowly affects memory, cognition, and function. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia among older people. Dementia is the loss of cognitive functioning - thinking, remembering, and reasoning - and behavioral abilities, to such an extent that it interferes with a person's daily life and activities. Dementia ranges in severity from mild to the most severe stage, when the person must depend completely on others for basic activities of daily living.
Market Snapshot
- Solanezumab's failure will likely impede the uptake of future beta amyloid antibodies.
- The author's survey sheds light on the changing landscape of prescribing patterns in Alzheimer's disease.
- Alzheimer's disease inflicts a significant burden in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets.
- A number of commercially successful brands are now reaching the end of their lifecycle.
- Solanezumab's suspension has not stifled ongoing development of other amyloid-targeting therapies.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE (Published on 21 June 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Market Overview And Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Aducanumab
Aricept (Donepezil)
Crenezumab
Exelon/Exelon Patch (Rivastigmine)
Namenda/Xr (Memantine)
Razadyne (Galantamine)
Rvt-101
Primary Research Methodology
TREATMENT: ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE (Published on 21 June 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Country Treatment Trees
Current Treatment Options
Prescribing Trends
Unmet Needs In Alzheimer'S Disease
EPIDEMIOLOGY: ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE (Published on 25 February 2019)
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix: Mild Cognitive Impairment
MARKETED DRUGS: ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE (Published on 21 June 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Product Overview
Product Profile: Aricept
Product Profile: Exelon/Exelon Patch
Product Profile: Namenda
Product Profile: Razadyne
PIPELINE: ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE (Published on 21 June 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Clinical Trial Design
Recently Discontinued Drugs
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): Lmtx
Product Profile (Late Stage): Rvt-101
Product Profile (Late Stage): Aducanumab
Product Profile (Late Stage): Azeliragon
Product Profile (Late Stage): Crenezumab
Product Profile (Late Stage): Gantenerumab
Product Profile (Late Stage): Verubecestat
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ubgzpd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article