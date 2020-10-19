Global Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Review 2020: Stage of Development, Drug Target, MoA, RoA and Molecule Type

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alzheimer's Disease - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Alzheimer's Disease - Pipeline Review, H2 2020, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Alzheimer's Disease (Central Nervous System), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The Alzheimer's Disease (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide also reviews the key players involved in therapeutic development for Alzheimer's Disease and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Phase 0, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 2, 21, 61, 77, 1, 4, 345, 134 and 6 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 3, 2, 100 and 47 molecules, respectively.



Alzheimer's Disease (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Reasons to Buy

Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize the emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Alzheimer's Disease (Central Nervous System).

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.

Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Alzheimer's Disease (Central Nervous System) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from the pipeline.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Alzheimer's Disease - Overview

Alzheimer's Disease - Therapeutics Development

Alzheimer's Disease - Therapeutics Assessment



Alzheimer's Disease - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development



Alzheimer's Disease - Drug Profiles



Alzheimer's Disease - Dormant Projects

Alzheimer's Disease - Discontinued Products

Alzheimer's Disease - Product Development Milestones

Appendix



Companies Mentioned

1st Bio Therapeutics Inc

2A Pharma AB

4P-Pharma SAS

AB Science SA

Abaxy Sprl

AbbVie Inc

AC Immune SA

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc

Accuitis Pharmaceuticals Inc

Acelerox LLC

Acelot Inc

Actinogen Medical Ltd

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc

Addex Therapeutics Ltd

Adocia SAS

ADRx Inc

Aerobyx LLC

AfaSci Inc

Affichem SA

Aibios Co Ltd

Alector Inc

Alfasigma SpA

Alkahest Inc

Alkermes Plc

AlphaCognition Inc

Alsonex Pty Ltd

ALSP Inc

Alzamend Neuro Inc

AlzeCure Pharma AB

Alzheon Inc

Alzhyme Pty Ltd

Alzinova AB

AlzProtect SAS

Alzyn LLC

Amyloid Solution Inc

Amylon LLC

Amylyx Pharmaceutical Corp

Anavex Life Sciences Corp

Ankar Pharma SL

Annovis Bio Inc

Antoxerene Inc

Anven AlzDx Inc

Aphios Corp

Apodemus AB

Apollo Therapeutics LLC

Applied Research using OMIC Sciences SL

Aprinoia Therapeutics Inc

AptaBio Therapeutics Inc

Araclon Biotech SL

Archer Pharmaceuticals Inc

AriBio

ArmaGen Inc

Armgo Pharma Inc

Artery Therapeutics Inc

Arvinas Inc

Asceneuron SA

Asdera LLC

AskAt Inc

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Astrocyte Pharmaceuticals Inc

AstronauTx Ltd

Athira Pharma Inc

ATP Biopharm

Augustus BioTarget Inc

Auransa Inc

Aurin Biotech Inc

Auritec Pharmaceuticals Inc

Autifony Therapeutics Ltd

Autophagy Neurotherapeutics Inc

Avanti Biosciences Inc

Avidin Biotechnology Ltd

Avineuro Pharmaceuticals Inc

Axon Neuroscience SE

Axxam SpA

AZTherapies Inc

BCWorld Pharm Co Ltd

Benuvia Therapeutics Inc

Berg LLC

BeyondBio Inc

Bio-Pharm Solutions Co Ltd

BioArctic AB

Biogen Inc and many more

