Global Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Review 2020: Stage of Development, Drug Target, MoA, RoA and Molecule Type
Oct 19, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alzheimer's Disease - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Alzheimer's Disease - Pipeline Review, H2 2020, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Alzheimer's Disease (Central Nervous System), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Alzheimer's Disease (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide also reviews the key players involved in therapeutic development for Alzheimer's Disease and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Phase 0, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 2, 21, 61, 77, 1, 4, 345, 134 and 6 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 3, 2, 100 and 47 molecules, respectively.
Alzheimer's Disease (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Reasons to Buy
- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.
- Recognize the emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Alzheimer's Disease (Central Nervous System).
- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.
- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.
- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Alzheimer's Disease (Central Nervous System) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from the pipeline.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Alzheimer's Disease - Overview
- Alzheimer's Disease - Therapeutics Development
Alzheimer's Disease - Therapeutics Assessment
Alzheimer's Disease - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
Alzheimer's Disease - Drug Profiles
Alzheimer's Disease - Dormant Projects
- Alzheimer's Disease - Discontinued Products
- Alzheimer's Disease - Product Development Milestones
Appendix
