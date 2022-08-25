Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market 2022-2028: Emergence of New Diagnostic Technologies & Growing Number of Pipeline Drugs?Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alzheimer'S Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MARKET OUTLOOK

The publisher estimates the global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market to grow with a CAGR of 6.98% in the years 2022-2028.



The high prevalence of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and the growing elderly populace are key factors driving the growth of this market. The elderly population is at an increased risk of developing this disease, which is expected to aid the demand for therapeutics and diagnostics. However, stringent regulations by the government, as well as the failure of the late-stage drugs in clinical trials, are hampering the growth of this industry. On the bright side, the emergence of novel diagnostic technologies for AD treatment is creating new avenues for the market's development.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The global market for Alzheimer's therapeutics and diagnostics spans Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America.



North America held the largest share in the global market in 2021, and is anticipated to maintain its lead by the end of the forecast period. Developed nations, such as the US and Canada, are considered in the market in this region. Factors such as the rising geriatric population and the growing burden of Alzheimer's disease contribute to the growth of the market in North America. Statistics indicate that 1 in every 9 people in the US, aged 65 years or older, is affected by AD. This has enhanced the demand for developing novel therapeutics and diagnostics for Alzheimer's.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease

Rise in the Elderly Population

Market Challenges

Failure of Late-Stage Drugs

Stringent Government Regulations

Market Opportunities

Emergence of New Diagnostic Technologies

Growing Number of Pipeline Drugs

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - by Therapeutics

3.1. By Drug Type

3.1.1. Marketed Drugs

3.1.2. Pipeline Drugs

3.2. By Disease Stage

3.2.1. Late Stage: Severe Ad

3.2.2. Early/Middle Stage: Mild to Moderate Ad

3.2.3. Prodromal Stage

3.3. By Generic & Branded

3.3.1. Branded

3.3.2. Generic



4. Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - by Diagnostics

4.1. Lumbar Puncture Test

4.2. Positron Emission Tomography

4.3. Electroencephalography

4.4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

4.5. Computed Tomography

4.6. Blood Test

4.7. Other Diagnostics



5. Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Regional Outlook



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Methodology & Scope



Companies Mentioned

Baxter International Inc

F- Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Allergan plc (Acquired by Abbvie)

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Siemens Healthineers AG

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc

Eisai Co Ltd

Eli Lilly & Company

Lupin Limited

Merck and Co

Biogen Inc

Cognoptix Inc

GE Healthcare

Johnson and Johnson

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Zydus Cadila

