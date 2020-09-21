Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation Selects IXICO for Innovative Bio-Hermes Trial

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IXICO plc, the data analytics company delivering insights in neuroscience, today announced that is has been selected by the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation® (GAP) to support GAP's planned Bio-Hermes trial. IXICO will apply its expertise to collect Positron Emission Tomography (PET) brain scans in qualifying imaging centres participating in Bio-Hermes and provide analysis of the scans.

Bio-Hermes' core purpose is development of a bio-sample database to investigate biomarkers on a head-to-head basis in conjunction with medical history elements. The Bio-Hermes trial will include 1,000 volunteers over the age of 60 screened for Preclinical Alzheimer's Disease, Prodromal AD, or Mild Dementia AD. Observational biomarker studies consistently suggest that amyloid deposition and tau deposition in neurofibrillary tangles in the brain may be the sentinel events in Alzheimer's Disease pathology. In the Bio-Hermes trial, Avid Pharmaceuticals' Amyvid™ will be used as the radioactive diagnostic agent to estimate β-amyloid neuritic plaque density.

Giulio Cerroni, Chief Executive Officer of IXICO, commented:

"We are delighted to be selected by GAP as their prime choice for the analysis of PET scans in the Bio-Hermes trial. With a reinvigorated level of interest in Alzheimer's disease, we are excited about the prospects of long-term collaboration with our colleagues at GAP who share our own commitment to reducing the time, cost, and risk for Alzheimer's Disease trials. The support provided by IXICO staff on Bio-Hermes is an important commercial development in enhancing IXICO's market position in neuroimaging for Alzheimer's Disease clinical trials."

John Dwyer, President of Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP), commented:

"Our collaboration with IXICO for neuroimaging and AI is a key element of GAP's innovative Bio-Hermes trial, which is taking a novel approach to provide digital and blood biomarker results for comparison across cognitively normal and impaired individuals. We've also committed to ground-breaking levels of minority participation so that future treatment breakthroughs can benefit everyone impacted by Alzheimer's."

About the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP)

The Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP) is a patient-centric nonprofit dedicated to accelerating the delivery of innovative therapies for neurological disorders by reducing the duration and cost of clinical trials. Research centers across the US and Canada are part of the growing GAP Network (GAP-Net). GAP supports GAP-Net research centers by assisting with study start up and recruitment activities, promoting diversity in research studies, and offering national programs that champion brain health and the citizen scientists who make research possible.

About IXICO

IXICO is dedicated to delivering insights in neuroscience. Our purpose is to advance medicine and human health by turning data into clinically meaningful information, providing valuable new insights in neuroscience and our goal is to be a leading proponent of artificial intelligence in medical image analysis. We will achieve this by developing and deploying breakthrough data analytics, at scale, through our remote access technology platform, to improve the return on investment in drug development and reduce risk and uncertainty in clinical trials for our pharmaceutical clients.

