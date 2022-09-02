Global Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Report 2022-2030 - Incidence and Cost Burden of Dementia Associated with AD is Expected to Boost Market Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, Pipeline Drugs), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Alzheimer's therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.2%

Government organizations are engaged in providing funds for Alzheimer's support, care, and research activities, which is projected to fuel the market growth. For instance, in March 2022, the Alzheimer's Society announced to spend around USD 3.5 billion in the coming years on dementia research to improve the care of patients.

Additionally, the Alzheimer's Association with the Alzheimer's Impact Movement (AIM) announced to utilize USD 25 million to implement the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer's Act to create an effective public health substructure for patients.

In addition, in September 2021, the South Texas Alzheimer's Disease Center and the Duke/University of North Carolina Alzheimer's Disease Research Center were granted USD 14.8 million over five years by the National Institute of Aging to encourage research on risk factors related to AD.

Furthermore, an increase in the incidence and cost burden of dementia associated with AD is expected to boost the market growth. According to the Alzheimer's Society, around 900,000 people are living with dementia in the United Kingdom, and it is projected to rise to 1.6 million by 2040 and the incidence of dementia will be 209,600 in the same year.

The current standard of care is limited to symptom-relieving drugs. Therefore, the approval of disease-modifying anti-amyloid therapeutics is expected to change the treatment landscape. For instance, in June 2021, the U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval to Aduhelm (aducanumab) for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer's disease.

It is a monoclonal antibody that targets cluster forms of amyloid beta present in the brains of patients and stops its formation. Other key anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies in late-stage clinical trials include Gantenerumab (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Solanezumab (Eli Lilly and Company), and Lecanemab (Eisai Inc./Biogen), among others.

Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

By product, the cholinesterase inhibitors segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 as it is the current standard of care. In March 2022 , the U.S. FDA approved the cholinesterase inhibitor Adlarity (donepezil hydrochloride) developed by Corium Inc. for the treatment of patients with AD

, the U.S. FDA approved the cholinesterase inhibitor Adlarity (donepezil hydrochloride) developed by Corium Inc. for the treatment of patients with AD Pipeline drugs are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of a strong product pipeline and their expected launch during the forecast period. Biogen's product lecanemab (BAN2401), an anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody for treating AD, is currently in phase 3 clinical trials

The hospital pharmacy end-user segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the high hospitalization rate. According to Alzheimer's Association report 2022, approximately 32% of total Medicare beneficiaries with Alzheimer's have at least one hospital discharge annually

