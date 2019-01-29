Global Ambulance Services Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Ambulance Services in US$ Million.



The US market is further analyzed by the following Segments: Emergency Services, and Non-Emergency Services. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 156 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc.

- Air Methods Corporation

- AirMed International LLC

- Envision Healthcare

- Falck A/S

- London Ambulance Service NHS Trust



CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Ambulance Services

Emergency Services

Non-Emergency Services



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Ambulances: The Oldest, the Most Luxurious, and Few Others

Key Factors that Determine Performance Levels of Ambulance Services

Outlook



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS



Aging Population and their Susceptibility to Illnesses: A Strong Growth Driver

Table 1: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (2016): Total Population (in Thousands) by Age Group for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Bodes Well for Ambulance Services

Table 4: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Region (2016E) ( includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising CVD, Cancer and Injury Incidences Benefit Market Growth

Table 5: Economic Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases between 2011 and 2025: Breakdown of Lost Output Value by Income Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Fatalities in Low Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Fatalities in Mid Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Fatalities in High Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD, Cancer, Injury, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Equipment Advancements and Service Innovations: Spearheading Growth

VHF, UHF, GPS and Wi-Fi Networks: Integral Part of Modern Ambulance Vehicles

Various Innovative Features Boost Safety & Functionality of Ambulances

Mobile Apps Facilitate Timely Response and Emergency Care

Ambulance Drones: The Future of Emergency Patient Care?

Focus of Innovations Encompasses Emergency Service Personnel Too

Software Advancements Reduces Response Time

Impregnation of Video Calling into EMS Service - A Growing Concept Worldwide

Dispatch Software Enable Faster Ambulance Response

Ambulance Services Network Vital for Abating Increasing Road Fatalities

Road Crash Statistics Worldwide - In a Nutshell

A Quick Glance at Road Crash Stats in the US

Telemedicine: A Powerful Tool for Emergency Ambulance Services

Air Ambulance Services Fly High

Medical Tourism Industry Boosts Demand for Helicopter Ambulance Services

Focus on Reducing Carbon Emissions Promote Research on Green Ambulance

Non-Traditional Patients Offer Growth Opportunity for Ambulance Services

Key Challenges Facing the Ambulance Services Market

High Risk Exposure Leads to High Accountability

Dependence on EMS Providers

Reimbursement Issues

Dependence over Existing Agreements



3. AMBULANCE SERVICES - AN INSIGHT



Ambulance Services: Definition

Origin and History

Classification of Ambulance Services by Service Type

Emergency Ambulance Services

Advanced Life Support (ALS)

Basic Life Support (BLS)

Differences between Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services and Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services

Non-Emergency Ambulance Services

Air Ambulance Service (AAS)

Major Challenges

Water Ambulance

Service Providers

Classification of Ambulances by Function

Emergency Ambulance

Patient Transport Ambulance

Response Unit (RU)

Charity Ambulance (CA)

Military Application

Classification of Ambulances by Vehicle Type

Ambulance Construction and Design

Ambulance Equipment

Intermediate Technology

Marking and Appearance

Passive Visual Warnings

Active Visual Warnings

Audible Warnings

Operational Cost

Crew Members of an Ambulance



4. SERVICE LAUNCHES



Credihealth Introduces 24-Hour Online Ambulance Booking Service in Gurugram

Etihaad Introduces Emergency Medical Service for Employees

Aitheras Aviation Introduces Evacuation Services

GNRC Hospitals to Introduce Air Ambulance Service

Ziqitza Introduces Private Ambulance Service in Dubai



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Century Ambulance Acquires St. Vincent Ambulance Service

Labrador-Grenfell Health Ends Service Deal with Labrador Ambulance Services

AMGH and AMR to form New Medical Transportation Company

Cataldo to Acquire Lyons Ambulance Service of Danvers

Baptist Memorial Hospitals Ink Agreement with Priority Ambulance to Offer Ambulance Services

Acadian Ambulance Commences Ambulance Services in Lufkin

Acadian Ambulance Introduces Air Ambulance Services in Texas

American Securities Takes Over Air Methods

AirMed International Takes Over Air Medical

Acadian Ambulance Service Acquires Ameristat Ambulance

Priority Ambulance to Take Over Medshore Ambulance Service

Acadian Ambulance Takes Over Bay Star EMS

Air Methods Acquires Tri-State Care Flight

European Air Ambulance Inks Agreement with ER24 Global

Envision Healthcare Takes Over Rural/Metro

Reach Air Expands Operations to Cardova

St. John Ambulance Deploys New Customer Interaction Centre

VocaLink Partners London€™s Air Ambulance

INAER Spain Secures Contract Air Ambulance Contract

China Purchases Airbus Helicopters€™ Twin-Engine EC135

Frontier Services Acquires Phoenix Aviation

Avincis Takes Over Scandinavian Air Ambulance

Orwigsburg Ambulance Merges with Pottsville Area EMS



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc. (USA)

Air Methods Corporation (USA)

AirMed International LLC (USA)

Envision Healthcare (USA)

American Medical Response (USA)

Rural/Metro Corporation (USA)

Falck A/S (Denmark)

London Ambulance Service NHS Trust (UK)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Australia and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Ambulance Services by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Australia and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Ambulance Services by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Australia and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Competitive Landscape

Table 14: Leading Players in the US Ambulance Services Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Envision Healthcare, Air Methods and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mergers and Acquisitions

Outsourcing - A Growing Trend in the US Ambulance Services

Medicare Coverage for Ambulance Services in the US

Impact of Obamacare on Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance Services

The Changed Role of Ambulance Services under Affordable Care Act

Future of EMS Remains Uncertain, Need for Revamp to Survive amid Changing Political and Operational Environment

An Expanding Outpatient Care Segment: A Solution to Shooting Healthcare Costs and Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases

Rising Road Crashes Involving Ambulances Prompt Safety Initiatives

Aging Population: An Important Growth Driver

Table 15: North American Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Emergency Medical Services Industry: A Macro Perspective

Provision of EMS

Private EMS

Private-Public Partnership

Emergency Services

Non-Emergency Services

Competition for Contracts

Operations with Advanced Fleet and Systems

Standards and Regulations Governing Ambulance Services

Challenges in Rural Markets

Air Ambulance Service: A Crucial Life-Saver

Growing Demand for Air Ambulance Services and the SOAR Program

The Grave Picture of Air Ambulance Service Reimbursement in the US

Service Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 16: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services by Type - Emergency Services and Non-Emergency Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: The US Historic Review for Ambulance Services by Type - Emergency Services and Non-Emergency Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: The US 14-Year Perspective for Ambulance Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Emergency Services and Non-Emergency Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Stars Air Ambulance - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 19: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Canadian Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Snapshots

Growth in Number of Private Service Providers

Facility Shuttle Services

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Japanese Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Rapid Health Care Response Drives Ambulance Services Market

An Insight into Ambulance Services across Europe

Privatization: A Potential Threat to Government Run Ambulance Services

Technologically Advanced Ambulance Services: A Key to Success for Healthcare Players

Growing Use of Technology

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: European Historic Review for Ambulance Services by Geographic Region/ Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: European 14-Year Perspective for Ambulance Services by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: French Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: German Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 30: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Italian Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Emergency Ambulance Services in the UK: An Overview

Solar Powered Ambulances Reduce Carbon Emissions

Shortage of Ambulance Services to Promote Investment?

Growing Role of Private Sector

Increasing Prominence of Voluntary Ambulance Service Providers

Air Ambulance Market on the Rise

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: The UK Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Spanish Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 36: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Russian Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Austria

Bulgaria

Lithuania

Norway

Poland

The Netherlands

Ireland

Irish National Ambulance Service Treads on Innovative Services Path

Strategic Corporate Development

Falck A/S (Denmark) - Leading Company Worldwide

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. AUSTRALIA



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Cost Cutting Woes

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Australian Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

India

EMS in India - Ridden with Issues

Air Ambulance Services Report Sharp Growth

Innovative Approaches Emerge to Expand Reach of Ambulances

Infusion of Modern Technologies

Better Emergency Medical Services: Need of the Hour

Hospitals Outsource Ambulance Management

An Important Need to Integrate Telemedicine with Ambulance Services in India

Challenges Faced by the Indian Ambulance Services Market

New Zealand

Singapore

South Africa

Service Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Rest of World Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 156 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 163) The United States (94) Canada (4) Europe (46) - Germany (13) - The United Kingdom (27) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17) Middle East (1) Africa (1)

