Global Ambulance Services Industry

The US market is further analyzed by the following Segments: Emergency Services, and Non-Emergency Services. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 156 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc.
- Air Methods Corporation
- AirMed International LLC
- Envision Healthcare
- Falck A/S
- London Ambulance Service NHS Trust
AMBULANCE SERVICES MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Ambulance Services
Emergency Services
Non-Emergency Services
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Ambulances: The Oldest, the Most Luxurious, and Few Others
Key Factors that Determine Performance Levels of Ambulance Services
Outlook
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Aging Population and their Susceptibility to Illnesses: A Strong Growth Driver
Table 1: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (2016): Total Population (in Thousands) by Age Group for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Bodes Well for Ambulance Services
Table 4: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Region (2016E) ( includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising CVD, Cancer and Injury Incidences Benefit Market Growth
Table 5: Economic Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases between 2011 and 2025: Breakdown of Lost Output Value by Income Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Fatalities in Low Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Fatalities in Mid Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Fatalities in High Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD, Cancer, Injury, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Equipment Advancements and Service Innovations: Spearheading Growth
VHF, UHF, GPS and Wi-Fi Networks: Integral Part of Modern Ambulance Vehicles
Various Innovative Features Boost Safety & Functionality of Ambulances
Mobile Apps Facilitate Timely Response and Emergency Care
Ambulance Drones: The Future of Emergency Patient Care?
Focus of Innovations Encompasses Emergency Service Personnel Too
Software Advancements Reduces Response Time
Impregnation of Video Calling into EMS Service - A Growing Concept Worldwide
Dispatch Software Enable Faster Ambulance Response
Ambulance Services Network Vital for Abating Increasing Road Fatalities
Road Crash Statistics Worldwide - In a Nutshell
A Quick Glance at Road Crash Stats in the US
Telemedicine: A Powerful Tool for Emergency Ambulance Services
Air Ambulance Services Fly High
Medical Tourism Industry Boosts Demand for Helicopter Ambulance Services
Focus on Reducing Carbon Emissions Promote Research on Green Ambulance
Non-Traditional Patients Offer Growth Opportunity for Ambulance Services
Key Challenges Facing the Ambulance Services Market
High Risk Exposure Leads to High Accountability
Dependence on EMS Providers
Reimbursement Issues
Dependence over Existing Agreements
3. AMBULANCE SERVICES - AN INSIGHT
Ambulance Services: Definition
Origin and History
Classification of Ambulance Services by Service Type
Emergency Ambulance Services
Advanced Life Support (ALS)
Basic Life Support (BLS)
Differences between Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services and Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services
Non-Emergency Ambulance Services
Air Ambulance Service (AAS)
Major Challenges
Water Ambulance
Service Providers
Classification of Ambulances by Function
Emergency Ambulance
Patient Transport Ambulance
Response Unit (RU)
Charity Ambulance (CA)
Military Application
Classification of Ambulances by Vehicle Type
Ambulance Construction and Design
Ambulance Equipment
Intermediate Technology
Marking and Appearance
Passive Visual Warnings
Active Visual Warnings
Audible Warnings
Operational Cost
Crew Members of an Ambulance
4. SERVICE LAUNCHES
Credihealth Introduces 24-Hour Online Ambulance Booking Service in Gurugram
Etihaad Introduces Emergency Medical Service for Employees
Aitheras Aviation Introduces Evacuation Services
GNRC Hospitals to Introduce Air Ambulance Service
Ziqitza Introduces Private Ambulance Service in Dubai
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Century Ambulance Acquires St. Vincent Ambulance Service
Labrador-Grenfell Health Ends Service Deal with Labrador Ambulance Services
AMGH and AMR to form New Medical Transportation Company
Cataldo to Acquire Lyons Ambulance Service of Danvers
Baptist Memorial Hospitals Ink Agreement with Priority Ambulance to Offer Ambulance Services
Acadian Ambulance Commences Ambulance Services in Lufkin
Acadian Ambulance Introduces Air Ambulance Services in Texas
American Securities Takes Over Air Methods
AirMed International Takes Over Air Medical
Acadian Ambulance Service Acquires Ameristat Ambulance
Priority Ambulance to Take Over Medshore Ambulance Service
Acadian Ambulance Takes Over Bay Star EMS
Air Methods Acquires Tri-State Care Flight
European Air Ambulance Inks Agreement with ER24 Global
Envision Healthcare Takes Over Rural/Metro
Reach Air Expands Operations to Cardova
St. John Ambulance Deploys New Customer Interaction Centre
VocaLink Partners London€™s Air Ambulance
INAER Spain Secures Contract Air Ambulance Contract
China Purchases Airbus Helicopters€™ Twin-Engine EC135
Frontier Services Acquires Phoenix Aviation
Avincis Takes Over Scandinavian Air Ambulance
Orwigsburg Ambulance Merges with Pottsville Area EMS
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc. (USA)
Air Methods Corporation (USA)
AirMed International LLC (USA)
Envision Healthcare (USA)
American Medical Response (USA)
Rural/Metro Corporation (USA)
Falck A/S (Denmark)
London Ambulance Service NHS Trust (UK)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Australia and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Historic Review for Ambulance Services by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Australia and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Ambulance Services by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Australia and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Competitive Landscape
Table 14: Leading Players in the US Ambulance Services Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Envision Healthcare, Air Methods and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Mergers and Acquisitions
Outsourcing - A Growing Trend in the US Ambulance Services
Medicare Coverage for Ambulance Services in the US
Impact of Obamacare on Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance Services
The Changed Role of Ambulance Services under Affordable Care Act
Future of EMS Remains Uncertain, Need for Revamp to Survive amid Changing Political and Operational Environment
An Expanding Outpatient Care Segment: A Solution to Shooting Healthcare Costs and Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases
Rising Road Crashes Involving Ambulances Prompt Safety Initiatives
Aging Population: An Important Growth Driver
Table 15: North American Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Emergency Medical Services Industry: A Macro Perspective
Provision of EMS
Private EMS
Private-Public Partnership
Emergency Services
Non-Emergency Services
Competition for Contracts
Operations with Advanced Fleet and Systems
Standards and Regulations Governing Ambulance Services
Challenges in Rural Markets
Air Ambulance Service: A Crucial Life-Saver
Growing Demand for Air Ambulance Services and the SOAR Program
The Grave Picture of Air Ambulance Service Reimbursement in the US
Service Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 16: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services by Type - Emergency Services and Non-Emergency Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: The US Historic Review for Ambulance Services by Type - Emergency Services and Non-Emergency Services Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: The US 14-Year Perspective for Ambulance Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Emergency Services and Non-Emergency Services Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Stars Air Ambulance - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 19: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Canadian Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Snapshots
Growth in Number of Private Service Providers
Facility Shuttle Services
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Japanese Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Rapid Health Care Response Drives Ambulance Services Market
An Insight into Ambulance Services across Europe
Privatization: A Potential Threat to Government Run Ambulance Services
Technologically Advanced Ambulance Services: A Key to Success for Healthcare Players
Growing Use of Technology
B.Market Analytics
Table 23: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: European Historic Review for Ambulance Services by Geographic Region/ Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: European 14-Year Perspective for Ambulance Services by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 26: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: French Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: German Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 30: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Italian Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Emergency Ambulance Services in the UK: An Overview
Solar Powered Ambulances Reduce Carbon Emissions
Shortage of Ambulance Services to Promote Investment?
Growing Role of Private Sector
Increasing Prominence of Voluntary Ambulance Service Providers
Air Ambulance Market on the Rise
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: The UK Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 34: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Spanish Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 36: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Russian Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Austria
Bulgaria
Lithuania
Norway
Poland
The Netherlands
Ireland
Irish National Ambulance Service Treads on Innovative Services Path
Strategic Corporate Development
Falck A/S (Denmark) - Leading Company Worldwide
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. AUSTRALIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Cost Cutting Woes
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: Australian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Australian Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
India
EMS in India - Ridden with Issues
Air Ambulance Services Report Sharp Growth
Innovative Approaches Emerge to Expand Reach of Ambulances
Infusion of Modern Technologies
Better Emergency Medical Services: Need of the Hour
Hospitals Outsource Ambulance Management
An Important Need to Integrate Telemedicine with Ambulance Services in India
Challenges Faced by the Indian Ambulance Services Market
New Zealand
Singapore
South Africa
Service Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 42: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Rest of World Historic Review for Ambulance Services Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 156 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 163) The United States (94) Canada (4) Europe (46) - Germany (13) - The United Kingdom (27) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17) Middle East (1) Africa (1)
