Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market to Reach $5.66 Billion by 2032 - Exclusive DeepTech M-A-P™ Analysis by BIS Research

More and more surgeries are expected to shift to outpatient settings in the coming years owing to technological advancements in minimally invasive surgeries that enable faster procedures and quick recoveries.

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market – A Global and Regional Analysis.

According to this study, the market size of the global ambulatory surgical center (ASC) operating room integration systems market was valued at $2.07 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $5.66 billion by 2032.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for ASC operating room integration systems:

Benefits provided by OR integration, such as improved surgical workflows and better patient outcomes

Cost savings in ASCs benefit all stakeholders, including, but not limited to, patients, payers, and healthcare providers

Growing demand for outpatient care

Growing government support and funding to ASCs

Increasing patients' safety concerns in the OR

The detailed study is a compilation of 35 market data tables and 183 figures spread through 279 pages.

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Satyendrsingh Rajput, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the migration of surgeries from hospitals to outpatient facilities such as ASCs. This was owing to the unprecedented burden on hospitals and the various benefits of day surgeries in ASCs, such as shorter recovery times and improved patient outcomes."

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the established names in the market are Arthrex, Inc., Avante Health Solutions, Barco NV, Canon Inc., EIZO Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Getinge AB, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens Healthineers AG, STERIS plc, and Stryker Corporation.

Recent Developments in the Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Operating Room Integration Systems Market

In July 2022 , Arthrex Inc. partnered with Skytron to expand operating room technology and infrastructure solutions for U.S. hospitals and surgical centers.

, Arthrex Inc. partnered with Skytron to expand operating room technology and infrastructure solutions for U.S. hospitals and surgical centers. In April 2022 , General Electric Company partnered with Medtronic to meet the growing needs for ambulatory surgery centers and office-based labs. Under this collaboration, customers can access extensive product portfolios, financial solutions, and exceptional service.

, General Electric Company partnered with Medtronic to meet the growing needs for ambulatory surgery centers and office-based labs. Under this collaboration, customers can access extensive product portfolios, financial solutions, and exceptional service. In January 2022 , Philips Healthcare announced physicians would have access to advanced new 3D image guidance capabilities through its Image-Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm System Zenition.

, Philips Healthcare announced physicians would have access to advanced new 3D image guidance capabilities through its Image-Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm System Zenition. In November 2021 , Eizo expanded its product offering, CuratOR surgical panel, with 4K touchscreen surgical displays.

, Eizo expanded its product offering, CuratOR surgical panel, with touchscreen surgical displays. In July 2021 , HillRom launched the Helion Integrated Surgical System in the U.S. to enhance connectivity and communication in the operating room and improve patient outcomes.

Single Specialty ASCs to Gain Momentum During the Forecast Period

Single-specialty ASCs are outpatient facilities focused on conducting surgical procedures relating to a single specialty. According to the study conducted by BIS Research, the benefits of ambulatory surgery centers are maximized in single-specialty settings. In single-specialty ASCs, physicians are primarily engaged in the same medical practice specialty.

OR Integration Systems Market

