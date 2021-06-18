Global amd United States Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market with Focus on the U.S. RV Market (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RV market analysis is provided in this report, which includes global RV market by volume, by segments and by region.

The U.S. RV market has grown at a healthy rate in the last few years, especially after recovering from U.S. financial crisis and economic slowdown.



The growth of the U.S. RV industry is supported by increase in U.S. GDP, developing consumer confidence index, and growth in travel and tourism in the U.S.. Yet there are some challenges, which this industry faces, such as Extreme Leveled Competition, seasonal industry, etc.



Study Coverage



There are many advantages of owning and travelling in an RV, such as flexibility, convenience, comfort, family appeal, affordability, lure of the outdoors and versatility. The people who cannot afford an RV or are not frequent travelers, the RVs are available on the rent.



The RVs can be majorly segmented into Motorized (Motorhomes) and Towable RVs. Motorized RVs can be further sub segmented into Type A, Type B and Type C. The Towable RVs can also be sub segmented into Travel Trailer, Fifth Wheel Trailer, Folding Camping Trailers, Truck Campers and Park Model. A recreational vehicle park (RV stop) or train park is a spot where people with recreational vehicles can stay overnight. The facilities provided by RV parks are expanding and enhancing year on year. Another idea of RV resorts has likewise created as of late.



The U.S. RV market is analyzed by value, by volume and by segments. The U.S. Towable RV market is analyzed by volume, by segment and the further sub segments of Towable RVs are also analyzed by volume. Similarly, the U.S. motorized RVs (Motorhomes) market is analyzed by volume, by segment and the further sub segments of Motorhome RVs are also analyzed by volume.



The company profiling of four major players of the U.S. recreational vehicle industry is done in this report. The companies profiled are Thor Industries, Winnebago, Berkshire Hathaway (Forest River) and REV Group. The competitive landscape is also given in this report, which includes the market share analysis of the U.S. RV industry, its segments and its sub segments.



Company Coverage

Thor Industries

Winnebago

Berkshire Hathaway ( Forest River )

) REV Group

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 History of Recreational Vehicles

2.1.1 Recreational Vehicle Industry of the U.S.

2.2 Economic Impact of RV Industry on the U.S.

2.3 Advantages of Owing a Recreational Vehicle

2.4 Recreational Vehicle Parks

2.5 Recreational Vehicles by Segments

2.5.1 Recreational Vehicle Segments by Features

2.5.2 Recreational Vehicles Segments by Price



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Recreational Vehicle Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Recreational Vehicle Market by Volume

3.1.2 Global Recreational Vehicle Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Recreational Vehicle Market by Region (The U.S. and Rest of the World)



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 The U.S. Recreational Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The U.S. Recreational Vehicle Market by Value

4.1.2 The U.S. Recreational Vehicle Market by Volume

4.1.3 The U.S. Recreational Vehicle Market Volume by Segments (Towable and Motorhomes)

4.2 The U.S. Towable Recreational Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 The U.S. Towable Recreational Vehicle Market by Volume

4.2.2 The U.S. Towable Recreational Vehicle Market Volume by Segments (Travel Trailer, Fifth Wheel Trailer, Folding Camp Trailers and Truck Campers)

4.2.3 The U.S. Travel Trailer Market by Volume

4.2.4 The U.S. Fifth Wheel Trailer Market by Volume

4.2.5 The U.S. Folding Camp Trailer Market by Volume

4.2.6 The U.S. Truck Campers Market by Volume

4.3 The U.S. Motorhome Recreational Vehicle Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 The U.S. Motorhome Recreational Vehicle Market by Volume

4.3.2 The U.S. Motorhome Recreational Vehicle Market Volume by Segments (Type A, Type B, Type C)

4.3.3 The U.S. Type A Motorhomes Market by Volume

4.3.4 The U.S. Type B Motorhome Market by Volume

4.3.5 The U.S. Type C Motorhomes Market by Volume



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Popularity of RV Camping

5.1.2 Growing Millennial Population

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Extreme Leveled Competition

5.2.2 Seasonal Industry

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Introduction of New RV Models

5.3.2 Installation of Portable Solar Technology in RVs



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The Global Competitive Landscape

6.1.1 The Global Recreational Vehicle Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.1.2 Global Recreational Vehicles Market Share by Players

6.2 The U.S. Competitive Landscape

6.2.1 The U.S. Recreational Vehicle Market Share by Players



7. Company Profile

7.1 Thor Industry Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Winnebago

7.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

7.4 REV Group

