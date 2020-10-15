Global Amines Market Projected to Exceed $28 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights Inc

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc.'s report, the Amines market was estimated at $16.24 billion in 2019 and is slated to surpass $28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the wavering industry trends, key winning strategies, market estimations and size, competitive scenarios, top investment avenues, and drivers & opportunities.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing the use of highly efficient crop protection chemicals in agriculture in developing countries of the world where agriculture is one of the primary occupations of people is expected to raise the amines market demand. Increasing the use of amines in manufacturing inks and dyes is likely to raise its demand from the textile industry. Rising awareness regarding cleanliness and personal hygiene may raise the demand for detergents and fabric softeners, which contain amines.

Request a Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4838

The alkylamines industry is expected to reach USD 2 billion by 2026, owing to its increasing applications in the manufacture of pesticides, solvents, rubber processing chemicals, feed additives. Increasing efforts by major alkylamine manufacturers to expand their existing manufacturing capacity to meet the increasing demand from gas treatment and oil refining industries are expected to further propel the amines market growth.

The amines market through gas treatment application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% throughout the assessment period. Increasing applications of the product in petroleum and gas treatment is likely to foster market growth. The increasing oil and gas activities across the world is likely to raise the product demand. The property of amines to act as a corrosion inhibitor promotes its use in the oil refining industry where oil pipes are frequently exposed to air.

The amines market through bleach activators function is expected to reach USD 2.25 billion by 2026. Increasing the use of amines in manufacturing chemicals and paints & coatings is likely to raise its demand as a solvent. Increasing demand for fabric softeners and detergents is expected to promote the use of amines as bleach activators.

The surfactant function segment is expected to reach USD 9.10 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period. The excellent surfactant and foaming properties of amines are expected to raise its demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry.

Some major findings of the amines market report include:

The demand for amines and its derivatives is rising owing to the increasing consumption of antibiotics and analgesics. Increasing the use of modern agricultural techniques may raise the demand for amines from agrochemical production. Changing consumer preference towards the possession of cars with vibrant colors and different aesthetic effects is likely to raise the demand for amines from automotive paint and coatings. The paint and coatings application segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2020 and 2026. The spread of viral and bacterial infections is likely to raise the demand for the product from the pharmaceutical sector. Ease of availability of raw materials and low production cost, coupled with low toxicity, is likely to raise the demand for fatty amines

Request for the customization of this report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4838

The European region is expected to reach USD 5 billion by 2026, owing to the increasing awareness among people regarding personal health and hygiene amongst the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19. The increasing use of high-quality makeup products in an attempt to look more presentable and the rapid growth of the personal care industry is expected to further contribute to amines market share. The increasing number of construction and renovation activities in the region may raise the demand for architectural paint & coatings.

Industry players are engaged in inorganic growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships with regional distributors, to expand their business and strengthen their footprint in the amines market. Manufacturers are heavily investing in capacity expansions to expand their client reach and meet the increasing consumer demands in the market.

Some of the major players in the amines industry include BASF SE, Alkyl Amines & Chemicals Ltd, Huntsman Corporation, Evonik Industries, Hexion Inc., Balaji Amines, AkzoNobel N.V., DowDuPont, Daicel Chemical Industries Ltd, Corbion, Volant-Chem Corp., Lonza Corporation, Koei Chemical Company Limited, NOF Corporation and Luxi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Related Reports:

Ethoxylates Market Future Business Strategies and Revenue Impact Analysis - 2026

Oilfield Surfactants Market Future Business Strategies and Competitive Analysis - 2026

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision-making.

GMIPulse, our business analytics platform, offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top-level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company-level, and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision-makers.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll-Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Related Images

amines-market-statistics-2026.jpg

Amines Market Statistics - 2026

Related Links

Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Forecast - 2025

Polybutene-1 Market Outlook - 2026

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.