Global Amino Acid Fertilizer Market- Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd., Aminocore, Futureco Bioscience SA, among others to contribute to the market growth
The amino acid fertilizer market is poised to grow by $ 184.86 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.
The report on the amino acid fertilizer market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of organic farming in developed countries and the increasing popularity of integrated plant nutrient management.
The amino acid fertilizer market analysis includes Product and Geography segments. This study identifies the global initiatives to improve agricultural output in underdeveloped countries as one of the prime reasons driving the amino acid fertilizer market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The amino acid fertilizer market covers the following areas:
Amino Acid Fertilizer Market Sizing
Amino Acid Fertilizer Market Forecast
Amino Acid Fertilizer Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd.
- Aminocore
- Futureco Bioscience SA
- Gowan Co.
- Haifa Group
- Humintech GmbH
- Isagro Spa
- Israel Chemicals Ltd.
- Protan AG
- Syngenta AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Liquid formulated fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dry formulated fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd.
- Aminocore
- Futureco Bioscience SA
- Gowan Co.
- Haifa Group
- Humintech GmbH
- Isagro Spa
- Israel Chemicals Ltd.
- Protan AG
- Syngenta AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
