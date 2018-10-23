Global AML/KYC Spending Projected To Increase 18.3% To A Record $749 Million In 2018 - Burton-Taylor Report

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global spend on Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/ Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and related financial crime and compliance activities is projected to increase 18.3% in 2018 to a record $749 million, according to a Burton-Taylor International Consulting (part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division) report published today.

Other key findings include:

The Americas region will have accounted for the largest share of global revenues (47.0%), totaling an estimated $351.1 million in 2018, with revenues in EMEA (up 19.8%) and Asia accounting for $301.1 million and $96.1 million , respectively.

in 2018, with revenues in EMEA (up 19.8%) and accounting for and , respectively. Refinitiv will have been the largest global provider of AML/KYC data and information in 2018 with total estimated revenues of $247.6m . Dow Jones will be the second largest provider of AML/KYC services, overtaking LexisNexis Risk Solutions which will place third.

. Dow Jones will be the second largest provider of AML/KYC services, overtaking LexisNexis Risk Solutions which will place third. Dow Jones will have reported the fastest growth in 2018, with revenues estimated to increase 34.3% in 2018. Bureau van Dijk will be second in terms of revenue growth, followed by LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RDC.

"Spending on AML/KYC compliance solutions is surging as regulatory pressure is forcing the financial industry to implement fully transparent, verifiable and auditable compliance records as part of their compliance obligations," says Chris Porter, Associate at Burton-Taylor. "Clients are demanding automated solutions to support their regulatory obligations, with vendors differentiating their offerings by providing customized solutions that efficiently integrate into existing work flows."

Burton-Taylor today announced the publication of two important reports covering the AML/KYC industry. The Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know-Your-Customer (KYC) Global Share 2018 benchmark report analyzes sixteen leading companies in the industry and focuses on overall market sizing and industry trends. The Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know-Your-Customer (KYC) Market Analysis report analyzes key AML/KYC Data & Information Providers with a focus on the data coverage, screening and due diligence capabilities of each. The report provides company profiles that examine recent developments, market positioning and key information on datafeeds, risk screening tools and due diligence capabilities.

