Global Ammonia Market Outlook and Forecasts to 2029

The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world ammonia market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ammonia.

COVID-19 IMPACT ESTIMATION

as uncertainty in the overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the report forecasts are being revised

the market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are provided in the report

the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling

Report Scope



The report covers global, regional and country markets of ammonia

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing ammonia capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on ammonia manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of ammonia in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Ammonia market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: AMMONIA PROPERTIES AND USES



2. AMMONIA MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. AMMONIA WORLD MARKET

3.1. World ammonia capacity

3.2. World ammonia production

3.3. Ammonia consumption

3.4. Ammonia global trade

3.5. Ammonia prices in the world market



4. AMMONIA REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Ammonia European market analysis

4.2. Ammonia Asia Pacific market analysis

4.3. Ammonia North American market analysis

4.4. Ammonia Latin American market analysis

4.5. Ammonia Africa & Middle East market analysis



5. AMMONIA MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Ammonia capacity and production forecast up to 2029

5.2. Ammonia consumption forecast up to 2029

5.3. Ammonia market prices forecast up to 2029



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE AMMONIA MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. AMMONIA END-USE SECTOR

7.1. Consumption by application

7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



