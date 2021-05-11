Global Ammonium Carbonate Market- Avantor Inc., BASF SE, HAYAKAWA & Co. Ltd., among others to contribute to the market growth
The ammonium carbonate market is poised to grow by 391.38 th tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the ammonium carbonate market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand from the pharmaceutical sector, increasing demand from food and beverage industry, and a rise in demand in developing countries.
The ammonium carbonate market analysis includes application and geographic landscape. This study identifies the demand for ammonium carbonate in paint stripper applications, increase in R&D activities, and backward integration of ammonium carbonate vendors as the prime reasons driving the ammonium carbonate market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The ammonium carbonate market covers the following areas:
Ammonium Carbonate Market Sizing
Ammonium Carbonate Market Forecast
Ammonium Carbonate Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Avantor Inc.
- BASF SE
- HAYAKAWA & Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- ProChem Inc.
- Sandvik AB
- Taixing Dongyu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- The Chemical Co.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Pharmaceutical and chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Foaming agent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avantor Inc.
- BASF SE
- HAYAKAWA & Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- ProChem Inc.
- Sandvik AB
- Taixing Dongyu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- The Chemical Co.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
