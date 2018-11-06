Global Ammunition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2013-2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Ammunition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Bullets, Mortars, Rockets), By End Use (Civil (Law Enforcement, Self-defense, Sports & Hunting), Defense), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ammunition market size is expected to reach USD 16.07 billion by 2024

It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Rise in terrorist activities accompanied by stacking of arms and weapons in emerging economies owing to rising defense expenditures is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into civil and defense. The use of ammunition in civil sector is further segmented into self-defense, sports and hunting, and law enforcement. Market growth is influenced by military advancements in Russia, and increasing participation of civilians in hunting, shooting, and sports, particularly in North America and Europe.

In North America, U.S. is a pioneer in research and development (R&D) of ammunition industry. In Europe, the market is dominated by manufacturing of small arms and weapons industry. In the Asia Pacific region, the demand for ammunition is expected to be driven by the increase in cross-border issues and increase in the defense expenditure on account of rising economy. Countries such as China, India, Korea, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia are expected to boost the market growth.



Demilitarization activities by developed economies in North America and Europe, coupled with high costs associated with research and development is expected to hinder the market demand from the law enforcement and military sectors. However, these factors are expected to be offset by the significant growth in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of revenue, the bullet segment was estimated to be the largest in the China and global market on account of various measures taken by different governments and industries to enhance manufacturing technologies. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2016 to 2024

, BAE Systems and Olin Corporation's Winchester Ammunition Division formed a joint venture to develop, operate, and maintain the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant for the U.S. army The global ammunition market is dominated by various key market players such as Remington Arms Company, Inc., BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Federal Premium Ammunition, Poongsan Corporation, and Ruag Ammotec. Key players are collaborating with industry participants to sustain market competition.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research scope & assumptions

1.3 List of data sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market snapshot



Chapter 3 Ammunition Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market segmentation and scope

3.2 Penetration and growth prospect mapping

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Technological Overview

3.5 Regulatory framework

3.6 Ammunition market dynamics

3.6.1 Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1 Increase in Terrorist Activities

3.6.1.2 Increase Defense Expenditure in Emerging Economies

3.6.2 Market restraint analysis

3.6.2.1 Declining defense budget among the developed nations

3.7 Ammunition Market- Porter's analysis



Chapter 4 Ammunition Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product movement analysis & market share, 2015 & 2024

4.1.1 Global bullet ammunition market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024 (USD Million)

4.1.2 Global mortar ammunition market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024 (USD Million)

4.1.3 Global rocket ammunition market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024 (USD Million)

4.1.4 Global other ammunition market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Ammunition Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 End-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2024

5.1.1 Global ammunition market estimates and forecasts in civil end-use, 2013 - 2024 (USD Million)

5.1.2 Global ammunition market estimates and forecasts in law enforcement, 2013 - 2024 (USD Million)

5.1.3 Global ammunition market estimates and forecasts in sports & hunting, 2013 - 2024 (USD Million)

5.1.4 Global ammunition market estimates and forecasts in self-defense, 2013 - 2024 (USD Million)

5.1.5 Global ammunition market estimates and forecasts in defense, 2013 - 2024 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Ammunition Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by End-use



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Competitive environment, 2015

7.2 Vendor landscape



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems Plc

Remington Arms Company, LLC.

Magtech Ammunition Company, Inc.

Global Ordnance

Poongsan Corporation

Nexter Munitions SA

Federal Premium Ammunition

Ruag Ammotec

Hornady Manufacturing Company Inc.

Maxam

