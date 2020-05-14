Global Amorphous Polyalphaolefin (APAO) Technologies and Markets: Global Giants BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co and Huntsman Corp Leading the Market

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amorphous Polyalphaolefin (APAO): Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global APAO market has significant scope due to APAO's wide range of applications and versatility in varied domains such as the automotive, packaging and personal care sectors, among others. This report has been segmented by type, end-users, application, and geography. The major geographies covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW). Furthermore, a country-specific breakdown of the APAO market is also included in the report. Countries were included mainly based on the total revenue generated. The major countries included in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, Korea and India. Sales data for the global and regional markets were corroborated for the present, and forecast values were determined by statistical analysis.



The contributions from global giants such as BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., Dow Chemical, DuPont, Evonik Industries AG and Huntsman Corp. to the APAO market will create significant scope in the market. Various strategies such as product launches, R&D, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the emergence of new players will maintain the APAO market dynamics. New technology and hygienic applications with higher strength, versatility, and flexibility will boost the demand of APAO-based adhesives in automobile, building and construction, packaging and bookbinding.



Estimated values used are based on market players' total revenues; forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation. Annual reports and forward-looking statements of APAO market players, annual sales of market players and the average cost of APAO were considered in the estimates for the market. Many APAO market players, as well as manufacturers, are profiled in the report for a better understanding of the market.



The report on the APAO market provides a market overview, assesses application markets, provides an end-user analysis and evaluates the APAO market by type, application, end-user and geography. The major company profiles include a detailed introduction, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also includes regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections and market share.



The Report Includes:

38 data tables and 16 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for amorphous polyalphaolefin (APAO) - an olefin-based thermoplastic polymer -- technologies within the polymer industry

Analyses of the regional and country-level market trends, with market sizing data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for a five-year forecast period through 2024

Discussion of leading factors driving the APAO market growth, current and emerging trends, technology developments, and regulatory aspects that shape and influence the commercial marketplace

Revenue forecast of the global APAO market and breakdown by type of polymers, end-user, application industry, geographical (regional) analysis in dollar value terms

Market share analysis of the leading global APAO tech giants; their key competitive landscape, product portfolios, recent developments, and revenue sales, etc.

An exhaustive patent analysis with data corresponding to patent applications and grants to numerous stakeholders for related technologies and processes

Company profiles of the leading market players including 3M , Ashland, Chevron Philips Chemical, The Dow Chemical Co., Huntsman Corp., and REXtac LLC

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

APAO Technology Overview

Raw Material Analysis

Molecular Structure and Properties of APAO

Applications of Polypropylene Homopolymers

Applications of Copolymers

Applications of Ethylene Propylene Rubber

Applications of Terpolymer Ethylene, Propylene and 1-Butene

Market Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Polypropylene Homopolymers

Copolymers

Propylene and Ethylene Copolymers

Propylene and 1-Butene Copolymers or Other Higher a-Olefin Copolymers

Ethylene, Propylene and 1-Butene Terpolymers

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Method

Spraying

Pumping

Roll Coating

Slot Die Coating

Extrusion

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Automotive

Woodworking

Bookbinding

Personal Hygiene

Packaging

Wire and Cable

Building and Construction

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

3M

Eastman Chemical Co.

Huntsman Corp.

Illinois Tool Works

The Dow Chemical Co.

Technological Advancements in APAO

Strategic Analysis (Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures)

Collaboration and Partnerships

Product Launches

Geographic Expansion

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

3M

Adtek

Arkema

Ashland

Avery Dennison

Bond Tech Industries

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Delo

The Dow Chemical Co.

Dymax Corp.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evans Adhesive Corp. Ltd.

Evonik Industries Ag

Forest Chemical Group S.A.

Franklin International Inc.

Gitace Adhesives Technology

Glue Machinery Corp.

Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Orient Yige New Material Co. Ltd.

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa

& Co. Kgaa Huntsman Corp.

Illinois Tool Works

Jowat Se

Liaoyang Liaohua Qida Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Lord Corp.

Mactac Llc

Mapei

Nanpao Resin

Rextac Llc

Rmp International Inc.

Royal Adhesives And Sealants

Sika Group

Sun Crown Adhesives

Texyear Industrial Adhesives Pvt. Ltd.

Uniseal

Wacker Chemie Ag

Wang Cheong Adhesives

Wisdom Adhesives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9948m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

